Welcoming refugees is a well-known act of human kindness and, as Jesus reminds us, is an important tenet for Christians professing these ideals. As the editorial (“Welcoming refugees: The right thing to do,” Our View, Aug. 30) says, there’s no question these are noble and virtuous actions by New Mexicans and our nation. I applaud those possessing the compassion and understanding in accommodating those unfortunate Afghan people. I pray constantly for refugees and those undergoing hardship.
In welcoming them to New Mexico, consideration should be given to the following questions:
- Were these people vetted before gaining access into the United States to ensure no terrorists or undesirables are not among the refugees?
- Are they vaccinated against COVID-19, or at a minimum, are they required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and abide by prescribed protocols?
- Are they here temporarily or are they here to stay?
- If they intend to stay, do we have the resources to legitimize them as American citizens?
- How will we be able to assimilate and integrate them into society, given their language barrier, different culture and customs?
- Do we have the resources and wherewithal to provide for 123,000 people on a short- or long-term basis in New Mexico and elsewhere?
- Who is paying for all of this?
- Specifically, who will be responsible for dealing with these matters?
- Is there a plan in place on how to achieve the aforementioned?
I believe these are legitimate matters that must be addressed before we roll out the welcome mat.
