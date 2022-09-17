I suspect if you approach most Santa Fe residents and ask them what their opinion of the city of Santa Fe’s CHART (Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth) process is, they would have no idea what you are talking about. If they do, there is a pretty good chance they will say something along the lines of, “Isn’t that how they are going to decide what to do with the obelisk?”
After 12 months and more than $250,000, on Aug. 26, CHART leaders released to the public their required report and presented on Aug. 31 a very brief summary of the report to the City Council, I have a few observations.
Many of the 53 recommendations are actually pretty good ideas and goals, but the reality is that many, if not most, of them are already happening in one form or another, and the recommendations are essentially asking the city to do them better, faster and with more resources.
As far as the obelisk/Soldiers’ Monument, this was the recommendation. Reach a resolution of the two most favored options revealed by the second survey: “Replace what’s left of the monument with something else” and “Restore the monument with its original signage and add language that encourages it to be fully understood and assessed." And, in doing that, the recommendation is to "promote reconciliation as a significant part of the deliberation and decisions-making process."
I may be wrong, but those appear to be the options available when this whole process started.
CHART leaders also included in the report this language that recognized a majority of participants thought the mayor, Police Department and city administration had “severely mismanaged what happened with Soldiers Monument,” and they recommended addressing it in any upcoming “truth, healing, and reconciliation process, no matter how difficult.”
Not only should it be addressed, but a complete independent investigation should be the first step the mayor and City Council take moving forward. The absence of such an investigation has allowed rumor and innuendo at times to dominate the flow of information. No healing and reconciliation can reach the whole community until it occurs.
I participated in CHART events when I was available and provided input in their surveys, group discussions and in emails directly to them. There were lots of good people with many viewpoints represented, and I hope those people don’t feel as let down as I do. I know myself and others raised concerns about the process but tended to get rather defensive responses to our concerns. We are left with a nice-looking document that just kicks the can further down the road. The passage of time makes getting at truth even more difficult. I would hope the mayor and council will not let this continue to drag out.
The mayor and City Council are planning a work session to fully address the report. If elected officials appreciate symbolism, they should schedule the session for Oct. 12. That's the two-year anniversary of the toppling of the obelisk.
Bob White is retired, has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 45 years, and enjoys studying the history and culture of his adopted home.