I was filled with outrage when I heard about the tearing down of the obelisk, part of a Plaza with National Historic Landmark protection, by what I would characterize as a handful of criminals. The New Mexican may have called these destructive individuals “activists.” A more accurate moniker for those choosing to destroy public property is the word “criminals.”
According to The New Mexican, “City officials bemoan monument’s destruction.” Bemoan, really? That’s it? City officials who profess to represent the citizens of Santa Fe and wider community, the best they’ve got is bemoan? How about, do your jobs?
This started with Mayor Alan Webber, who unilaterally attempted to dismantle and remove the obelisk at night. Then he removed the Cathedral Park statue of Don Diego de Vargas. The opinions and wishes of Santa Fe citizens and taxpayers were not sought or formally considered in these actions. The mayor has expressed his desire to remove the obelisk and has talked about setting up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but no action was taken. With this lack of action, it seems to me the mayor and City Council tacitly greenlighted the destruction of public property. A problem that could have been beautifully resolved in many productive ways instead was too perplexing for our mayor to address, so he abdicated responsibility.
It’s not hard to understand why the partial dedication of the obelisk to “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians” would be offensive. But for most of us, it’s a good thing to honor New Mexican Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War with a beautiful monument that stands at the heart of our community, in the center of our gathering place, the Plaza.
How hard would it have been to change the offensive wording of the plaques on the obelisk? We could have had a community celebration by rededicating the obelisk to the diversity and cohabitation for 400 some years of all our ethnic groups, and honored those of all persuasions who have gone before and have made Santa Fe such a rich and wonderful place.
Since when do we give the nod to violence and criminality just because something may be offensive or disagreeable? No doubt many of us homeowners, including the mayor and City Council, have homes that stand on what was once Native land. Do we now agree it is OK for violence and destruction to be wreaked on that property because of something that happened 400 years ago? Is that how we agree to resolve our differences now?
The mayor, the City Council and, sadly, even our otherwise respected Santa Fe Police Department, absolutely failed the community of Santa Fe.
Without consulting the citizenry, they made decisions or failed to address relatively simple problems that could have been peacefully resolved. They chose instead inaction, watching while the agitation built over the weekend, not bothering to set up a protective presence around the Plaza, not arresting those who destroyed public property and then bemoaned the situation they helped create with a weak, face-saving condemnation via Facebook video. The criminals resolved the mayor’s difficult problem for him. Now the rest of us need to vote out those elected officials who clearly don’t represent us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.