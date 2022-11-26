An all-male City Commission in Hobbs recently voted unanimously to ban abortion clinics from the city, according to the Associated Press (“Hobbs passes law blocking abortion clinics within city,” Nov. 9). Those city officials apparently would like Hobbs to become known as a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”
When I began medical school in Chicago, a state-of-the-art women’s hospital was about to open. It had been designed prior to the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. An entire floor of a major hospital was dedicated to the care of sepsis in women. There were that many illegal, botched, abortions taking place.
No one likes abortion. Not the doctors performing the procedure, not the nurses assisting, nor the women asking to undergo the abortion. But women will get abortions even if it’s illegal.
New Mexicans reelected Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The city of Hobbs is about to find out how expensive the legal challenge will become to standing up to our governor and the state’s attorney general.
I support Planned Parenthood. I’m for safe, legal access to women’s health care. I hear it said, “We’ll take care of the child.” No, you won’t, nor will I. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson will result in many poor women suffering unnecessarily
As a physician, I support sex education; effective birth control; family planning; sterilization, including vasectomies; and therapeutic abortion. Let’s hope the governor teaches the leaders of Hobbs a lesson.
Dr. Robert C. Larsen is a licensed physician in New Mexico and California. He is a retired clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine where he was a member of the volunteer faculty for 33 years.