When something makes no sense at all, perhaps you’re not getting all the facts.
A recent series of stories in the local media on the Public Regulation Commission and the Energy Transfer Act leave the impression that the actions of the commission are incomprehensible, if not incompetent and possibly corrupt.
This could not be further from the truth.
Here are a few central issues that are important to understand.
The first is securitization. Securitization is not magic; it is simply a financial tool that has been used across the country to deal in a practical way with the complicated issue of “stranded assets.” Without going into details, securitization can work to everyone’s advantage when properly controlled and regulated. In fact, in this last legislative session, there was a stand-alone securitization bill that would have made that tool available.
The problem is the way securitization was instead packaged in the larger ETA legislation. The Public Service Company of New Mexico is a regulated monopoly, and the PRC is charged by law with balancing the health of the company with the physical and financial well-being of the citizens of the state. But in specifying an amount of money available for securitization, and limiting absolutely the authority of the PRC to question the amount, the ETA tied the hands of the PRC and bypassed its regulatory authority. This approach was, according to testimony by experts, without precedent in other securitization legislation nationwide.
What PNM seems to have done, and this was extremely clever, was to short-circuit a potentially difficult, even disastrous, regulatory process: all the issues concerning the closing of the San Juan Generating Station, including the nasty question of what to do with the coal ash dumped back into the mine. Having failed to influence, to the tune of almost a half a million dollars, the composition of the PRC in the last election, they turned to the Legislature. And in fact, this is precisely what is at stake in New Energy Economy’s case before the Supreme Court. It is unconstitutional both in New Mexico and federally to attempt to influence by legislation an existing regulatory process. Whether the ETA meets the legal criteria for unconstitutionality is what the court will decide, but there is no question that practically the attempt to influence the PRC in a current case through legislation is exactly what this is all about.
Secondly, it is important to realize that this whole fight is not over whether PNM will get out of coal, but at what cost and over what will replace it. Coal is dead and PNM knows it. PNM already has stated its intention to retire its remaining coal fired plants in the near future. This fight is simply about who will in the end pay for that transition, and how and how much.
So when PNM’s Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy, talks about naiveté (“Inside N.M.’s fight to stop using coal,” Sept. 8), don’t you believe it. PNM knows exactly what it is about. And the PRC might seem, from the outside, confused and indecisive, but commission members are moving in uncharted waters.
The reality is that, in a moment of great legal uncertainty, they are attempting to protect the citizens of the state — as they are charged to do. They have had to confront the most powerful business interests in the state and a range of lawmakers who have shown an unseemly willingness to influence inappropriately regulatory process. For the courage they have shown, the members of the PRC deserve our patience, our gratitude and our support.
Andrew Davis is a longtime resident of Santa Fe and a member of PNM Shareholders for a Responsible Future.