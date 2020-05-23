Gather good citizens, please lend me your ear,
Trump’s America is awful, that much is clear
Raised by his Dad and a Mafia attorney,
Cheating and conning has molded his journey.
American was great until Trump came along,
But with gut-sourced tweets, we won’t last long.
Trump always lies when truth should prevail,
Some of his “best” now linger in jail.
Dangerous immigrants, Trump tweets with a smile,
And he doesn’t mind tearing Mother from child.
Is there a dictator he doesn’t like and admire?
His love for Kim and Vladdy sets his heart afire.
Trump the crook doesn’t play by the rules
He thinks working folks are to be played for fools.
In the White House sits a dangerous doofus — that’s DJT,
Everything is about him, he cares not about you and me.
Come November, America needs your strong vote,
Boot out the Trumpster along with that old Senate goat.
