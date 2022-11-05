Seeing teaching and learning happening firsthand in the Santa Fe Public Schools is a thing of beauty. I recently visited several Santa Fe Public Schools sites in my role as a school board member and was struck during those visits with overwhelmingly positive feelings that stayed with me.

At the first board meeting after my site visits were complete, I described what I saw as “magical” — from the kindergarten classroom where 15 kids were quietly focused on their individual work while the teacher sat with a handful of students in small-group instruction, to the class where seniors were evaluating their note-taking skills and learning how to fill out college applications.

There was also the seventh grade band class practicing to play alongside the high school marching band. That music brought tears to my eyes! I spoke with several students during the high school visit. The students stood tall, looked me in the eye, and spoke with pride about their work and their experiences. All of it was absolute magic.

Sarah Boses is vice president of the Board of Education, Santa Fe Public Schools. She represents District 2.

