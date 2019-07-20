A contemporary take on the Declaration of Independence

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence from the government of King George III was penned by the founders of the 13 United States of America. Every secondary school student has read or heard the following introductory line:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” etc.
But we have forgotten or never really considered the document’s substantial list of grievances against the “King of Great Britain.” And, if one were to substitute for King George III’s title and country those of our present aspiring monarch in the White House, this document becomes quite applicable to our present national dilemma.
Consider these relevant entries from the Declaration of Independence:
• The history of the present King of Great Britain (president of the United States) is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let facts be submitted to a candid world.
• He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.
• He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.
• He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.
• He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.
• He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.
• He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.
• He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil Power.
• For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments.
• For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.
• He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to complete the works of death, desolation, and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & Perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.
• In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
— George Santayana
Peter Gold is an anthropologist, educator and author residing in Santa Fe.