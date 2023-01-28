New Mexico is known as the Land of Enchantment for a reason. With its diverse array of natural wonders, from the Chihuahuan Desert to the Rocky Mountains and the Gila to the Pecos, it’s no surprise that so many of us have a deep connection to the land and water that surrounds us.

This natural heritage is not only beautiful, it plays a vital role in our economy and our way of life. But what happens when that heritage is threatened? How do we ensure future generations can experience the same sense of wonder and connection we have?

This is where the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund comes in. This investment would provide dedicated, sustainable funding to land and water conservation for the first time in our state’s history to better protect communities from wildfire, flood and drought, safeguard urban and rural water supplies, support rural and agricultural communities and grow our outdoor recreation economy.

Debbie Hughes is the executive director of the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, and Demis Foster is the executive director of Conservation Voters New Mexico, together representing a broad coalition of New Mexico conservationists, wildlife advocates, agricultural and farming associations, tribal members, hunters and anglers, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and community groups.

