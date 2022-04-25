The National Association of Counties recently passed a bogus resolution during its legislative conference in Washington, D.C., to adopt its own views on the definition of conservation.
This definition, and this resolution, falls short in many ways and favors extractive industries. For example, while it’s a nice sentiment public-private partnerships should be established to remediate and restore abandoned mines and orphaned oil and gas wells, we’ve seen time and time again corporations abandon that responsibility and taxpayers foot the bill.
The resolution also mentions mineral and fossil fuel extraction is necessary to continue the production and deployment of renewable energy but fails to mention the realities of climate change and why we should be transitioning in the first place. This language condones the irresponsible behavior of the extractive industries and encourages them to continue their business as usual, rather than facing the realities of climate change head on.
Because royalties from oil and gas production on public land have remained the same for nearly 100 years and the price of oil and gas leases on public land have remained the same for nearly 60 years, oil and gas companies are enjoying record profits year after year and the citizens are paying astronomical prices at the pump and to heat their homes.
Now we are giving a pass to the extractive industries again as “we the people” will pay to remediate and reclaim contamination left behind by extractive industries while corporate CEOs pad their pockets and artificially manipulate the market.
NACO calls their new pro-extractive agenda the “Western Conservation Principles.” What it states is an alternative proposal to conserve and restore America’s landscapes, which is backed by the Senate and Congressional Western Caucuses. It is a well-written document, and many good points are brought to the surface. Still, it’s also disturbing on many levels because the document fails to acknowledge the detriments of extractive industries to our environment, nor do they include the costs to counties to remediate such impacts.
The thought that people in the West are the best stewards of land and water is good in theory, but can we continue to turn a blind eye to the destruction and pollution caused by extractive industries? Wouldn’t good stewards of the land and water do everything in their power to keep it from getting polluted and destroyed in the first place? Shouldn’t we as elected officials pay a little more attention to equity and justice for the people we serve?
It is clear that partisan politics driven by greed and special interests have infiltrated what should be a nonpartisan organization. Conservation means many things to many people, but giving a pass to those who continue to abuse us is counterproductive and damages relationships.
The poor attempt to urge the administration to form public-private partnerships and engage tribal interests and conservation organizations overlaps what this administration has already done well. Science-based data, if used effectively and truthfully, will render real results and may reveal what we have been avoiding and refusing to admit. It is incumbent upon the National Association of Counties to deliver unbiased and evenly weighted policy that protects and serves the people, not be intimidated and influenced by Democratic- or Republican-leaning opinions.
The resolution lacks transparency and sincerity when it comes to conservation. Where in the definition of conservation does it state we should extract and consume every ounce of what our planet has to offer? We do not and cannot own this world. We are of this world, and we need to cease this selfish behavior of consuming everything in our path and start conserving our land and water in the true sense for our future generations.