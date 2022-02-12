Regular gasoline costs more than $4.60 per gallon in California. About 25 cents of that comes from the state’s low-carbon fuel standard — one of several fuel taxes California’s government tacks on to prices at the pump.
New Mexico lawmakers are rushing to pass their own fuel standard legislation, only this version is more expensive and will cost drivers closer to 30 cents per gallon by 2030. Clean fuel standards function as hidden taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. New Mexico’s Clean Fuel Standard, Senate Bill 14, like the California program it is modeled after, will impose penalties on every gallon of gasoline and diesel sold in the state to make these fuels more expensive and “incentivize” the use of other types of energy.
The idea is to make gasoline and diesel gradually cost so much that drivers have no choice but to shift to the government’s preferred fuel alternatives. Because New Mexico wants to advance alternatives faster than California, drivers here will pay extra.
What can they expect in return? In California, where the low-carbon fuel standard has been on the books more than a decade, there are few to no environmental benefits to show for it. A 2021 audit of California’s climate programs revealed that greenhouse gas emissions reductions have been overstated. This makes an earlier report from the California Legislative Analyst’s Office even more concerning. The LAO labeled California’s low-carbon fuel standard “a relatively costly [greenhouse gases] reduction strategy.” The state cannot quantify what emissions improvements can be credited to the low-carbon fuel standard as opposed to other policies. Total pollution reductions have been minimal — a less than 1 percent drop in statewide nitrogen oxides pollution and less than 2 percent reduction in particulate emissions.
In spite of the mystery around environmental benefits, California’s fuel standard provides a clear accounting of consumer costs. Per the analysts, the low-carbon fuel standard is an “implicit tax of fuels.” The costs it imposes “have real adverse effects on households.” This is hardly the ringing endorsement New Mexico residents want for a policy Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislators are rushing to copy and outdo.
Champions of SB 14 claim the New Mexico legislation is “all carrot and no stick.” They ignore increasing costs to drivers and promise a slew of in-state economic growth. However, we see no evidence a New Mexico low-carbon fuel standard would spur job creation or build a more robust alternative fuel industry. New Mexico’s biodiesel mandate hasn’t brought a single additional biodiesel plant to the state and had to be paused. Elsewhere, even though California and Oregon both disadvantage out-of-state producers in their low-carbon fuel standard policies, upward of 70 percent of alternative energy companies benefiting from subsidies aren’t state-based.
It’s possible New Mexico could fare differently, but that depends on how much state leaders are willing to make drivers pay. Obviously, California’s 25-cents-per-gallon pain point isn’t high enough to effect meaningful change. Will New Mexico’s push, closer to 30 cents per gallon, prove more effective, and is that level of consumer pain worth the risk? Surely residents and drivers don’t think so.
Climate change is real, and it is our shared challenge. But it is false to suggest that cleaner transportation depends on New Mexico adopting a California-style low-carbon fuel standard gas tax. Better policies exist to cut carbon cost effectively without forcing drivers to bear the brunt of new costs. New Mexico should be learning from California’s mistakes, not repeating them. Tell your legislators to oppose Senate Bill 14.
