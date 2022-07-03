On the Fourth of July, we celebrate what brings us together as Americans. Chief among our most prized possessions is the wall of separation between church and state embodied in the First Amendment.
The separation of church and state protects those who wish to practice their own religious beliefs without governmental interference. It also protects everyone from living under a government directed by the religious beliefs of others. And it protects the nation from the strife and division that inevitably result when one religion is given priority in the affairs of government.
Rather than celebrate this cherished and fundamental guarantee of religious neutrality, giant retailer Hobby Lobby campaigns to tear it down. On major holidays, Hobby Lobby often places full-page political advertisements in newspapers across the country, proclaiming through a mashup of adulterated quotes that America was founded by Christians who intended the nation be governed by biblical principles — in other words, that America is actually a Christian nation.
Hobby Lobby’s pseudo-history has been thoroughly debunked by numerous historians, researchers and religious figures. The founders drafted a Constitution that makes no mention of God and that contains no expression of religious devotion — in fact, the only references to religion found in the Constitution serve to keep government out of the religious sphere.
Why does Hobby Lobby persist in misrepresenting our history and our foundational principles?
The answer should disturb and mobilize every American. Hobby Lobby created these advertisements in collaboration with Christian nationalist David Barton. Barton and his lobbying organization WallBuilders are associated with an extreme movement known as dominionism, whose openly proclaimed goal is to incorporate biblical doctrine into every aspect of American life including politics and government. If they have their way, they will make our laws and government subservient to their view of what their God and their Bible require.
This is a political project. Those who assert that America is a Christian nation want to control — in their words, “occupy” — the government. And they think one way to acquire that power is to convince the American public America was founded by Christians and therefore must be governed according to their fundamentalist interpretation of biblical principles — which to them means the familiar agenda of control over reproduction, oppression of the LGBTQ community, prayer in the schools and unregulated gun ownership.
This is especially dangerous at this historical moment. Politically, America is beset by members of a radicalized movement that is motivated to impose their personal religious beliefs on the population through law.
This movement is abetted by fellow travelers on the United States Supreme Court, who are systematically undermining the separation of church and state even while formally continuing to proclaim allegiance to that principle.
Thus, we have just witnessed a succession of shocking decisions delivering the most cherished items on the Christian Right’s wish list: state support of religious education (Carson); coerced group prayer at school activities (Bremerton); rejection of the right to regulate guns (Bruen); and the greatest prize of all, the eradication of reproductive rights (Dobbs).
Hobby Lobby’s false advertisements should remind every American of the clear and present danger we face. A religious nation would no longer be the American nation. America is a secular nation devoted to universal principles of equality and freedom, regardless of creed or faith, or lack thereof.
On July Fourth, this is a truth all Americans can celebrate — and must fight to protect.