Thus strangely are our souls constructed and by such slight ligaments are we bound to prosperity or ruin. — Mary Shelley Frankenstein
Ten years ago, I wrote that this had to be our turnaround decade. Lord Rees, astronomer to the queen, wrote a book, Our Final Century. Personally, I worry this might think be our our last viable decade. The turnaround hasn’t happened, and the circumstances for change do not seem auspicious.
Socially, environmentally, politically, we are a divided world. This nation is fractured. We have become a developing country with high-tech assets, a nation with a Stone Age mentality and 21st century weapons of destruction. It’s the most dangerous combination possible.
Globally, our Earth has become the Titanic. And soon, the forests will blaze yet again. The Arctic will not have ice by the summer of 2030, leaving the planet without its cooling system. Antarctica is already melting. Imagine telling that to explorers Fridtjof Nansen, Knud Rasmussen and Robert Peary, the good ol’ American who first set foot, supposedly, at the North Pole. Hyperborea and the polar bears will soon have been relegated to the realm of fiction. And extinction. This is what our species has become.
Imagine the new civilization we could have started in 2000 from the United States. Such progress was nixed in the form of the election of George W. Bush to the presidency, assisted by the state of Florida and its unprecedented purge of African Americans from the voting rolls. That was indeed an election steal — the steal of the century. Al Gore, who believed in the developing climate catastrophe, could not be allowed at the helm, could he? He was too much of an intellectual. Instead, we got gross incompetence and Iraq.
More consequences: Methane released from the Arctic will make present conditions untenable. Will we be able to adapt in time? Unlikely. Lewis Mumford, the prophetic social historian, saw the catastrophe coming 70 years ago. The organic world is in free fall. Can we come back from the brink? We have what feels like an animus against life, Mumford states. It is due perhaps to an unconscious self-hatred as a species dismantling the world, no more so than with those in America who are climate change deniers.
We have made nature into so much “dead material,” what Edward Abbey called a “high tech slum,” on what once was paradise with 30 million buffalo and hundreds of millions of passenger pigeons. Where exactly will all of this leave the kids? In Europe, they don’t give an initial to this Generation Z. Instead, they call it the Last Generation. Is this sense of unstoppable change why children are angry and go on rampages?
Our planetary emissions have to come down by 2025 or this decade will be the last tolerable one we will ever know. The planet will only grow hotter and less livable. As Davi Kopenawa, Yanomami elder in the Amazon, has said, “Whatever has happened to us, will happen to you.” And money, what he called “sad leaves” beholden to cattle, gold and oil syndicates, will not save us.
The day approaches when money will be worthless and “The Machine Stops” as E.M. Forster so clairvoyantly declared in his short story. Let’s point the ship of America and the world in the direction of the sustainable while we have a glimmer of a chance.
Cyril Christo lives in Santa Fe with his family, wife Marie Wilkonson, and son, Lysander. Christo is a writer, photographer, filmmaker and animal rights activist.