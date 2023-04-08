Thus strangely are our souls constructed and by such slight ligaments are we bound to prosperity or ruin. — Mary Shelley Frankenstein

Ten years ago, I wrote that this had to be our turnaround decade. Lord Rees, astronomer to the queen, wrote a book, Our Final Century. Personally, I worry this might think be our our last viable decade. The turnaround hasn’t happened, and the circumstances for change do not seem auspicious.

Socially, environmentally, politically, we are a divided world. This nation is fractured. We have become a developing country with high-tech assets, a nation with a Stone Age mentality and 21st century weapons of destruction. It’s the most dangerous combination possible.

Cyril Christo lives in Santa Fe with his family, wife Marie Wilkonson, and son, Lysander. Christo is a writer, photographer, filmmaker and animal rights activist.

