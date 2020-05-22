In 2011, I was given the opportunity to step into the role of commissioner on the Public Regulation Commission. That opportunity gave me insights into how the PRC works, and often doesn’t, but also gave me the opportunity to meet a young man by the name of Brian Harris.
At the time, Brian was an attorney working for the New Mexico attorney general defending the rights of small electricity customers, people like you and me, against the big utilities.
Let’s face it, the state doesn’t pay its attorneys anything close to what big utilities can and so it takes a special dedication and passion for justice to work for the Attorney General’s Office, protecting us small guys.
It’s exactly that dedication and passion that immediately impressed me in Brian. I’ve continued to know Brian in the ensuing years and follow his career in public service, including his current service as adviser to PRC Commissioner Steve Fischmann, one of the most dedicated and knowledgeable commissioners we have had at the PRC.
Today, it’s not an understatement to say that the PRC is a completely broken organization. It is fractured by a lack of civility fueled by long-lasting grudges between commissioners. It has wasted time and money on costly, pointless exercises like the recent attempts to undermine the Energy Transition Act and to put up obstacles to renewable energy projects that would allow Facebook and other companies to expand their New Mexico presence.
The staff, which even the state’s Supreme Court has ruled is supposed to be independent of commissioners’ whims, is largely alienated and demoralized for fear of being fired on a whim by a commissioner. The result: An unprecedented number of staff vacancies that can’t be filled. Some commissioners blame this on the low salary that the state offers, but other states’ utility commissions have the same salary constraints and yet seem to fill positions with dedicated and talented individuals.
Unfortunately, there is no easy solution to the PRC’s troubles. In my view, though, step one is to elect talented, dedicated and professional individuals such as Brian Harris to the commission who can help restore the balance of civility, professionalism, independence and stability that it needs.
Having worked there for years, Brian knows the commission inside and out, knows where it is broken and what needs fixing. My vote goes to Brian Harris for District 3 commissioner, and I hope you will consider voting for him as well.
Doug Howe is a former Public Regulation Commission commissioner representing District 3. He is a native of the Midwest and has lived and worked in New Mexico for 20 years. He resides in Santa Fe.
