The Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act is named after one of the bravest women I’ve met. While living with a cancer that had taken her ability to eat and breathe without tubes, aware this cancer would soon claim her life, she took time to advocate for the rights of others.
In 2017, she asked New Mexico legislators to allow mentally competent adults with less than six months to live the right to access medical aid in dying. Unfortunately, despite 20 years of data on this practice from Oregon, she was denied this right in New Mexico and suffered a difficult death in 2018. The act is now before the Legislature again. As a practicing surgical oncologist, I urge its passage.
In support of this, I would like to offer a rebuttal to the arguments put forth in the recent letter to the editor by retired anesthesiologist Dr. Maryrose Turner ("For doctors, it's important to do no harm," My View, Jan. 24).
The principle of “first do no harm” requires we not assume we know what is harmful to our patients. I believe we should ask those who we serve what their wishes are. Several of my terminally ill patients have told me in no uncertain terms that to them, it is harmful to force them to endure their dying process without the option of medical aid in dying. Autonomy, a key principle in medicine, makes it clear it is not for the physician to determine what is helpful or harmful to the mentally competent adult patient.
While Turner states the practice would have severe consequences for vulnerable New Mexicans, she presents no evidence. This is an option only for terminally ill, mentally competent patients, not a mandate. Refusing all people this option because of personal religious beliefs, despite there being health care providers who feel comfortable with it, is a grave injustice.
Doctors have many roles throughout their practice. Sometimes we can help patients live longer. Sometimes we cannot. We are, however, always able to offer comfort and respect for their decisions. A physician can both be a fierce advocate in the fight to extend life and comfortable with the inevitable end we all face. It is not an either/or as Turner suggests.
I have been a prescribing physician for a patient seeking medical aid in dying when practicing in Oregon. It was a difficult and painful decision, but it is not one I have hidden from my patients going forward. It is not my experience that my patients no longer have trust in me based on this. Indeed, I remain truly honored by the trusting, respectful relationships we have.
I urge members of the New Mexico Legislature to reflect on their own desires for agency as they age and approach death. I pray they will consider extending this option to the citizens of this great state so that patients facing the end of their lives have what my patient in Oregon called “a door I can open” if this room becomes too hard to exist in.
