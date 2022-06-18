I didn’t get their names, the men who came to my aid. The postal delivery man who pulled off Interstate 25 behind me as I frantically poured drinking water on my burning, shredded trailer tire. The volunteer fireman who arrived after the fire was out, and waited with me until my friends could come to fix my flat tire.
The U.S. Postal Service worker, who carries mail from Albuquerque to our rural post offices, was at the end of his route when he saw me edge off the exit. “I will always stop to help, especially when a female’s alone,” he said. Seeing flames, he asked if I could pull forward a few more feet, off the grass. As he quickly added his water to my two liters, we quenched the flames. While he kicked dirt on the charred rubber, I called 911. Though the flames were out and no smoke was visible as I described my emergency, “I’m so edgy about fire, with the wildfires burning all around us,” he said.
He said 911 would likely send a fire truck — I was dismayed to waste their time. They’ve been fighting the fires around Las Vegas, N.M., and the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burns just miles north, through forested mountains of the Pecos Wilderness. I told him he was a good Samaritan today as he stayed with me to jack up the trailer with his car jack, remove the flattened wheel rim, pull away the mess of burnt rubber that had wrapped around the axle and prop the wheel with a boulder. While he worked, I called my friend, and this Samaritan left only when he could say to me, “So, Paul is coming soon.”
The first volunteer fire truck arrived shortly, and the firefighter said two more water trucks were on the way. He confirmed the tire was no longer burning and directed traffic as the other trucks arrived. After communicating with the drivers, they radioed their dispatch; the fire was out.
I apologized for calling in a nonemergency, feeling like a miscreant, but he replied, “You are a hero! A grassfire can run and burn up a mountainside. It’s what we tell people: ‘If you see smoke or dust, call it in!’ “
He told me we were just a few miles from his home, a family land grant ranch that spans the interstate north and south. His two brothers are also firemen, one a volunteer with the local stations at Tecolote and Sheridan, and the other chief of Las Vegas fire stations. He said he always responds when it’s close to home. All three have been fighting the wildfires: “Everyone [firefighters and responders] is exhausted.”
Still, he insisted he’d wait with me, “So you’re not bored,” and clearly to be sure I’m safe. When Paul and his daughter pulled up, he went to work with them, jacking the trailer higher, inflating and mounting the spare. I thanked him for being my guardian angel! Before we left, he checked for other wheel damage and carried the boulder off the ramp. Now breathing heavily, he laughed, saying, “It’s all training.”
In hard times or difficult circumstances, I generally resist a longing to be rescued. But when truly rescued, as on this day, I’m humbled beyond words and can only repeat my thanks. Saved from danger by grace and providence, through the selfless kindness and generosity of strangers, a disaster was averted.