I turned 78 recently. What a different experience that was! And not just because I’m edging closer to 80. No, I was socially isolated. From family, friends, dinner out, a birthday cake. This was a new high or, maybe, a new low.
My birthdays have always been acknowledged by those who love me. Some have been bigger celebrations than others. Sixty was a biggie. My Boise friends hired an Elvis impersonator — the “old” Elvis fittingly — and I felt like I was 16 again. Especially when he went down on one knee to sing “Love me Tender” to me. Where did those years go?
My 19th birthday was really special. I left the hospital with a pink bundle of cheer, my first daughter. We celebrate together every year, whether we’re together or not.
When I turned 30, I believed a new world lay ahead of me. Happily married with three children, I was working on my bachelor’s degree in history. I felt momentous events were possible in that next decade. And they were. I was divorced at 36 with that degree in my pocket and enrolled in graduate school.
Forty was big, too. A surprise party — really — from my University of New Mexico friends. Plus a dozen red roses from my son that said, “I’m proud of you, Mom. Keep going!”
Plenty of other rather ordinary birthdays occurred over the years. After all, we can’t always be treated like a princess or the queen every year. And always, the clock and calendar keep rolling over.
But this one took the cake. Or didn’t, as it turned out. Most of the day was taken up with some form of audio technology — telephone chats, singing birthday calls, e-cards, texts and Zoom-ing (yoga). My family is social isolating across town.
For my birthday dinner, I ordered online, drove to the drive-up, ordered takeout, then drove home to eat alone. A glass of wine helped. Soon it was bedtime, and the birthday was over.
But not quite. The next day, daughter No. 1 drove over, honked and I went out to receive flowers and a gift. We chatted awhile, standing about 8 feet apart on the patio.
Unknowingly (to me), daughter No. 2 came by later in the day with a basket of gifts and left it outside my door. What a surprise when I went out to get the paper the next morning. When I asked her why she didn’t knock, she said she didn’t want to be tempted to give me a hug!
So birthday No. 78 came and went under unusual circumstances that I hope aren’t repeated next year. But love and best wishes came through loud and clear. And the best gift will be to avoid the coronavirus one and all.
