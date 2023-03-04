Everyone has an opinion about what needs to be done as a state to make our communities safer. While there may not be agreement on every idea, one solution being considered in this year’s legislative session will have an immediate impact throughout the state.

Almost every community is affected by thousands of individuals with outstanding felony arrest warrants. Unfortunately, nearly every law enforcement agency is limited in what can be done to clear these warrants. This is a serious problem for many reasons, but first and foremost, it means too many potentially dangerous criminals are out on the streets and not in jail.

If someone has a felony warrant for domestic violence in Albuquerque, that suspect could be staying with a friend in Las Vegas, N.M. That’s not just a problem for police who are trying to get this suspect in jail. It could also be a problem for Las Vegas and other communities where that suspect may commit additional crimes.

Harold Medina is a native of Taos. He spent his career at the Albuquerque Police Department and was chief of police for the Pueblo of Laguna before returning to become deputy chief and then chief at APD.