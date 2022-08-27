New Mexico just received big news. When our Legislature meets in January to craft our annual budget, we could have as much as $2.45 billion more than we appropriated this year. It’s a number that is tough to get your head around, but I think we can all agree it is a lot of money. It’s also an incredible opportunity for New Mexico.

About two-thirds of this projected revenue stems from oil and gas. This means New Mexico’s budget is healthy when oil and gas prices are high. However, we must also keep in mind that when prices drop, we could face budget cuts that could hurt our families.

Diversifying and stabilizing our revenues are critical to building the foundation for a stronger New Mexico and ensuring that our state can fund vital programs in times of both boom and bust. We must use this once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure our revenues are sustainable and can support the programs that matter most to our kids, families and communities.

State Rep. Christine Chandler is chairwoman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. She is a Democrat from Los Alamos.

