A recently released Pew Research Center Survey found that during the Trump presidency the image of the U.S. has dramatically declined around the globe. In the U.K., Germany and France the favorable view of the U.S. is lower than in all previous Pew surveys. And according to the new poll, respondents said they trust Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping more than they do Donald Trump.
With U.S. elections only days away, why should this be important to voters? As a former diplomat, I believe U.S. leadership in world affairs plays a vital role in benefiting our nation. Confidence in the U.S. as a reliable security ally helps protect us and our friends. Being a trusted political/economic partner boosts our economy through increased U.S. trade and cooperation. And working with other nations is crucial to battling COVID-19 and other global health threats.
Since 2016, Donald Trump has alienated key European allies by questioning the value of the NATO alliance and the European Union. He has frequently belittled the leaders of Germany, France and Canada while praising Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi, North Korea’s Kim and Turkey’s Erdogan as being “strong.” Trump withdrew the U.S. from the multi-national, Iran nuclear accord and the Paris Climate Control Agreement, both of which benefited our country and the rest of the world. In the midst of the worst, global pandemic in a century, this president eliminated funding for the World Health Organization, and decimated the prestige of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Finally, to the detriment of U.S. interests, Trump’s isolationist, “America First” policy has allowed adversaries like Russia and China to increase their political influence and financial clout in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Contrast this with Joe Biden, whom I strongly support as our next president. As a two-term vice president in the Obama administration, he worked to devise and implement clear, coherent foreign policies, drawing on his decadeslong experience as a member and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. As president, he would strengthen our alliances and reenter agreements such as those noted above. In Africa, whose nations Trump insulted with a crude expletive, a Biden administration will support democracy, expand economic ties, and end the unfair Muslim ban against several African countries.
Biden will reverse the Trump administration’s disastrous “trade war” with China, which has hurt American workers and our economy. He will join allies in pushing back against China’s abusive trade practices and theft of intellectual property. Regarding Russia, Biden will stand firmly against Putin’s military aggression in Ukraine. He will take action against Russia’s cyberattacks on our democratic institutions and those of other nations.
A Biden administration will rebuild the State Department, which has been gutted by two of the worst secretaries of state in its history. They have downgraded and politicized diplomacy, leading many of our most promising foreign service officers to resign in protest.
During the Obama/Biden administration, Pew surveys reported record highs in the international standing of the U.S. Under Trump, we’ve gone from being a nation admired by others to an object of abject pity. Electing former Vice President Joe Biden and his highly qualified running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will begin the difficult process of restoring respect for our nation. It will end our national and international nightmare.
