Crucial details have been left out of conversations on the proposed thinning of ponderosa pines in the Santa Fe National Forest. While a 90 percent reduction in the number of trees per acre may seem shocking, and elicit occasional vehement reactions, the project aims to restore the forest to pre-settlement conditions. This is a worthwhile goal, as it can reduce the risk of severe wildfire.
Over the past two centuries, fire suppression and extensive livestock grazing have led to an unprecedented buildup of young trees in ponderosa forests. As mentioned, the thicket of young trees burns easily (“Forest restoration will prevent disaster here,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 26), and the overabundance of fuels can increase how big and hot wildfires are.
The debate about intervening in our forests’ natural state supposes that today’s forests are natural at all. In reality, humans have affected forest composition and wildfire patterns in the Southwest for hundreds of years. Native Americans traditionally practiced cultural burning, a form of intentional fire-lighting, which altered the age and density of trees. Though the practice was mostly banned by Spanish colonizers and later the American government, the Hualapai people in Arizona continue to practice cultural burning; their frequent low-intensity fires remove fuel buildup, reducing the risk of devastating burns.
In New Mexico, human interference has led to several changes to wildfire patterns. For example, in the Jemez Mountains, fires were historically frequent (burning every seven to 22 years) but were not severe up until the mid-1700s. The tree record shows that fire frequency decreased as sheep herding by the Navajo and Tewa peoples increased. While livestock grazing removes flammable grasses that light easily and enable fires to spread, it often increases the abundance of woody tree and shrub species that produce hotter, stronger fires. Following 1890, grazing by colonizers’ cattle further decreased fire frequency and size.
Together, grazing and fire suppression have led to the dangerous buildup of trees that we now see in the Santa Fe National Forest. The high density of flammable saplings poses a huge risk, and tree thinning is one of our best options to protect human property and lives.
Those who oppose the thinning have correctly pointed out that the location and method of sampling can affect results about past wildfire patterns. However, fire frequency results from the nearby Jemez Mountains are more likely to be correct than previously cited figures (“Reconsider today’s approach to forest restoration,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 4). As such, I hope concerned citizens will seek credible sources on the patterns of fire in New Mexico and will not cling to an unrealistic ideal of “untouched wilderness.”
While I am inspired by how much my fellow readers care about our precious forests, a healthy discussion about forest management must include an informed understanding of the history of how humans have impacted forests, and subsequently wildfires, in New Mexico.
