In a recent My View (“PNM’s message doesn’t square with reality,” July 21), Power the Future’s Larry Behrens wrongly criticizes the Energy Transition Act. The ETA is an important new law that transitions New Mexico from its coal-powered past to a clean energy future. Behrens claims the ETA resulted from private discussions among environmental groups, utilities and legislators. He also argues that the ETA will hurt ratepayers and energy workers through higher bills and lost jobs. Behrens is wrong at every level.
First, it is important to understand what Power the Future is: a front group for the fossil fuel industry that opposes clean energy because it threatens profits. While we do not know the source of Power the Future’s funding, because Power the Future refuses to say, its founder, Daniel Turner, previously has worked for two Koch family-funded organizations. The billionaire Koch family is heavily invested in fossil fuels. Behrens is a former Gov. Susana Martinez appointee.
Behrens’ claim that the Energy Transition Act resulted from private deals among select stakeholders is false. The sponsors and supporters of the bill reached out to, and consulted with, every stakeholder that expressed an interest. The ETA followed one of the broadest outreach effort of any legislative initiative in New Mexico.
Workers, businesses, tribes, energy developers, labor unions, utilities, environmental groups and consumer interests were all engaged and provided input, with numerous changes to the bill as a result. All of these stakeholders supported the ETA.
Ironically, the only ones who did not participate in developing the ETA were some legislators from Farmington, where transitioning away from coal generation will have the greatest impact. These legislators refused to provide input despite numerous attempts to enlist their views. Yet even without their participation, the ETA provides substantial economic benefits to their communities.
The demise of the coal industry has been caused by basic economics, not passage of the Energy Transition Act or any other law. Simply put, today’s low prices for renewables and natural gas make coal burning too expensive. But unlike other states where coal plants have closed and affected communities were left to fend for themselves, New Mexico has addressed the situation head-on.
The ETA provides Four Corners communities with $40 million in workforce training and severance, hundreds of millions of dollars in new energy resource development, and tens of millions of dollars for power plant and mine decommissioning and reclamation. While no one can guarantee that the Four Corners economy will be left unscathed from loss of the coal industry, the ETA makes huge strides in mitigating that impact for many years to come.
Importantly, the Energy Transition Act provides these benefits while reducing costs to PNM customers. We know this because, unlike Behrens’ speculative claims, real numbers are provided in PNM’s recent filings with the Public Regulation Commission. Those numbers, based on firm bids from available replacement resources, show that closing the San Juan coal plants, assisting local communities and replacing the coal power with clean energy will save PNM customers over $80 million in the first year alone. For a typical residential customer, the annual savings in 2023 are $85.
Power the Future’s agenda has nothing to do with reducing electric rates or protecting jobs. Rather, Power the Future exploits the hardship of impacted communities to politically prop up the fossil fuel agenda of its funders.
In New Mexico, we had a choice. We chose to recognize the economic reality of the coal industry’s demise and proactively address it. In doing so, we embraced and secured a low cost, clean energy future, and helped our neighbors and friends in the communities affected by coal plant closures.
Maria Nájera is government affairs director of Western Resource Advocates.