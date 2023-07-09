As I finish my job as Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Economic Development Department, I get asked one question more and more: “Is New Mexico ready?”
The question is a broad but serious one because the person asking isn’t just curious about the state’s future: They’re also wondering about their own prospects.
The answer is yes, New Mexico, we are ready. Our workforce is ready, our economy is ready, our leadership is ready.
Since taking office in 2019, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proven strategic investments in economic development and workforce training will pay dividends. These initiatives are making New Mexico more ready than ever.
Since 2019, the EDD’s economic assistance through the Local Economic Development Act has supported the creation of over 9,000 jobs with an average salary of $64,756. The capital investment from these companies is expected to be $7.3 billion throughout the state over the next decade. Likewise, the Job Training Incentive Program is seeing the highest-ever wage for JTIP-assisted positions, a 28% boost over four years ago.
The state is not just chasing jobs — we are working collaboratively to bring higher-paying, better quality jobs more suitable to New Mexico’s natural strengths and culture.
Specifically:
Global trade: Reshoring and nearshoring are upending trade relationships around the globe. As New Mexico’s border zone competes to capture the influx of manufacturing from Asia, our vital partnership with Mexico is more important than ever — and the last four job creation announcements in the state have been along the Santa Teresa Borderplex region. With the potential expansion of the Santa Teresa/San Jeronimo Port of Entry, New Mexico can build a border of the future with commerce, sustainability and dignity.
This administration has focused on global trade from the beginning; with the recent appropriation by the governor and lawmakers for the Border Highway West, the Doña Ana Airport and water infrastructure, we are now better prepared than ever to attract jobs to Southern New Mexico and expand opportunities.
Film and media: The media sector is witnessing huge change with the influence of streaming and new computer technologies. With gaming (augmented reality, virtual reality, extended reality) the distribution and consumption of entertainment is wildly different than just five years ago.
Along with the support of our studio, industry and union partners, the state’s updated film legislation and the governor’s strategic investments have ensured New Mexico is on its way to building a world-class workforce to sustain the next generation of media, no matter its evolution.
Outdoor recreation: In 2019, Gov. Lujan Grisham created one of the first Outdoor Recreation Divisions in the United States with new investments in trails and outdoor access points. The first-in-the-nation Outdoor Equity Fund has granted $2 million to 129 organizations throughout the state. These local leaders, working in cultural, recreational and environmental fields, are actively introducing over 37,000 young New Mexicans to the outdoors through day hikes, bike rides, camping trips, whitewater adventures, acequia irrigation and more. For many of these youths, all 18 and younger, these can be transformational outdoor experiences. Since 2020, state jobs in outdoor recreation have grown by 18%.
Other state-led initiatives are boosting aerospace, value-added agriculture and advanced manufacturing in New Mexico.
This progress is not happenstance — it is the result of a governor who encourages collaboration and of secretaries who nurture cross-cabinet collaborations that create real change in New Mexico. Thank you to those secretaries who brought me along on this shared journey.
As I made decisions while leading the Economic Development Department, I kept that deep link between the success of the state and the success of its residents at the front of my mind because I knew one could not thrive while the other fails.
New Mexico is ready for a better, higher-paying economic future — let’s embrace it.
I have been humbled to serve the people of New Mexico, and I am excited and hopeful for the future of this very special place.
Alicia J. Keyes is Cabinet secretary for the Economic Development Department. She served through Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s first term. This is her last week on the job.