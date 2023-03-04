There’s no such thing as a good deal with a bad partner.

That’s why I joined Public Regulation Commission members in voting unanimously to deny the proposed acquisition of Public Service Company of New Mexico by Avangrid and its Spanish parent company, Iberdrola. I took a lot of heat as commission chair at the time. But honestly, it was one of the easiest votes in my time on the commission. It’s disheartening to see that, despite all the warning signs, negotiations to revive the deal continue.

Avangrid/Iberdrola-owned utilities in Maine, New York and Connecticut have customer satisfaction records ranking among the lowest of the low. Cost, service and reliability performance have been poor, and regulators have levied numerous fines against them throughout the Northeast. Consumer outrage in Maine has led to legislative support for replacing Avangrid/Iberdrola’s subsidiary there with a customer-owned utility.

Steve Fischmann served alternately as a member and chair of the Public Regulation Commission from January 2019 through December 2022.