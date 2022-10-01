It’s no secret that challenges abound for local news. Shrinking newsroom staffing and local news organizations shutting their doors due to financial instability are certainly pressing issues in the American West.

This is why a recent $25 million funding allocation by the California State Legislature is making waves in local journalism circles. It is the largest state investment in local news to date. Stick with us as we make the case for why this matters to New Mexico.

We’d argue the need for strong local news ecosystems is greater than ever. The biggest strength of any newsroom, of course, is its team of journalists who are doing the day-to-day work of keeping their communities accurately informed and, therefore, empowered — important cogs in our nation’s democracy.

Rashad Mahmood is the executive director of the New Mexico Local News Fund. An expert storyteller with experience in journalism, grant writing, public relations, mediation and program management, he has applied for and received over

$1.1 million in grants from foundations.

