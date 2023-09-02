Legislators and advocates alike proclaimed the legislative session of 2023 the “Year of Water.” This was not an accident; this was hard work on the part of the scientific community, state agencies, nonprofit advocates and philanthropic foundations studying water and working with key legislators to reform water policies in our state. A legislative task force appointed by former chair Patty Lundstrom of the Appropriations Committee was added, and nine legislators were designated to work with the Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force to study how we could protect, conserve and sustain water resources in the state of New Mexico. At the end of a long year’s study and meetings, a report was agreed upon, and 17 recommendations and 110 action items were presented to the public as a road map for New Mexico’s water future.
The results are impressive. To meet our communities needs and ensure economic prosperity, several key legislative bills were passed. The Water Security Planning Act Senate Bill 337 (Sen. Liz Stefanics/Rep. Susan Herrera) increases coordination and local capacity development in our state, it sets the stage for local water planning in our state. Senate Bill 1 (Sen. Peter Wirth/Rep. Susan Herrera) created a regional water system resiliency process enabling local water systems to regionalize at the local level.
To make communities more resilient and to respond to emergencies, Senate Bill 176 (Sen. Pete Campos, Sen. Leo Jaramillo), the Acequia Fund for Disaster Response, was passed along with appropriation efforts of over $3 million to implement the Water Data Act and to advance water reuse in our state. And to ensure this process would continue, Sen. Mimi Stewart allocated $325,000 to New Mexico Tech to continue the work on water education and task force recommendations.
The task force proposed policies to protect our water resources, including our upland watersheds and groundwater. House Bill 195 (Rep. Matthew McQueen, Rep. Steven Neville), Forest Conservation Act Amendments, and Senate Bill 206 (Sen. Carrie Hamblen, Rep. McQueen), Forestry Division Procurement Exemption, both passed unanimously. Appropriations to study, protect and bolster groundwater supplies included $35 million to the Office of the State Engineer and the Interstate Stream Commission for Lower Rio Grande aquifer projects and the Rio Grande and Colorado interstate settlements and litigation. $30M went to the Office of the State Engineer and the Interstate Stream Commission for lower Rio Grande aquifer restoration through appropriations and capital outlay. For a groundwater data study in Rio Arriba County, $250,000 (Rep. Herrera) was sent to New Mexico Tech, and $75,000 was added to the statewide study.
The task force recommended optimizing water storage, conveyance and green infrastructure to improve and protect our river systems. Senate Bill 9 (Sen. Neville, Sen. Wirth) created a legacy permanent fund and provides $2.5 million recurring to the Environment Department’s River Stewards Program, $1.4 million recurring to the Forest Land Protection Revolving Fund and $1.4 million to the Natural Heritage Conservation Fund. House Bill 2 put $7.5 million into the Strategic Water Reserve. Almost $13 million was appropriated for acequia and dam repair.
It’s important to understand that none of these bills infringe upon current water rights. Protecting our water rights is an important role for property owners in the north. Much work remains to be done, but as the new fiscal year begins, these laws and appropriations will jump-start new action in conserving, protecting and sustaining our water in New Mexico. Kudos to members of the task force and legislators who worked tirelessly to make this happen. Climate change, extreme drought and wildfires are unfortunately the new normal. We must act now in a cohesive and expedient manner to protect our water sources and our children’s future.
State Rep. Susan Herrera is a Democrat representing District 41, encompassing parts of Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Taos.