Legislators and advocates alike proclaimed the legislative session of 2023 the “Year of Water.” This was not an accident; this was hard work on the part of the scientific community, state agencies, nonprofit advocates and philanthropic foundations studying water and working with key legislators to reform water policies in our state. A legislative task force appointed by former chair Patty Lundstrom of the Appropriations Committee was added, and nine legislators were designated to work with the Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force to study how we could protect, conserve and sustain water resources in the state of New Mexico. At the end of a long year’s study and meetings, a report was agreed upon, and 17 recommendations and 110 action items were presented to the public as a road map for New Mexico’s water future.

The results are impressive. To meet our communities needs and ensure economic prosperity, several key legislative bills were passed. The Water Security Planning Act Senate Bill 337 (Sen. Liz Stefanics/Rep. Susan Herrera) increases coordination and local capacity development in our state, it sets the stage for local water planning in our state. Senate Bill 1 (Sen. Peter Wirth/Rep. Susan Herrera) created a regional water system resiliency process enabling local water systems to regionalize at the local level.

To make communities more resilient and to respond to emergencies, Senate Bill 176 (Sen. Pete Campos, Sen. Leo Jaramillo), the Acequia Fund for Disaster Response, was passed along with appropriation efforts of over $3 million to implement the Water Data Act and to advance water reuse in our state. And to ensure this process would continue, Sen. Mimi Stewart allocated $325,000 to New Mexico Tech to continue the work on water education and task force recommendations.

State Rep. Susan Herrera is a Democrat representing District 41, encompassing parts of Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Taos.

