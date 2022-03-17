Admit it, you bought in, didn’t you?
After a solid year during which the top of the conference flirted with national respect, you fell in love with the idea of putting a couple teams from the Mountain West a few slots ahead in your office pool.
Colorado State? Sweet 16!
Boise State? Bring on that matchup with Gonzaga this weekend.
San Diego State? If anyone’s going to drop a haymaker or two, it’s the Aztecs.
That said, you deserve better, Mountain West fans.
Four teams in, four teams out before we even got to Friday in a year where it all sort of felt different. All four hovered in the top-40 of the ratings index pretty much the last two months of the regular season, each showing the potential for blazing a new trail for a conference that has always lived in the shadows as the Pac-12’s little brother.
Not since five schools made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2013 has the Mountain West garnered this much love from the selection committee.
And how did the league honor that respect? By going 0-4, losing twice to a pair of middle-of-the-pack Big Ten teams and dropping both No. 8 and 9 matchups where the Mountain West had the better seed.
Wyoming’s loss to Indiana in Tuesday’s opening round was followed by sixth-seeded Colorado State blowing a 15-point lead and losing to Michigan in Thursday’s first round. For a conference longing for a chance to prove itself against the Power Five, all it did was show the world that the Big Ten’s middle class suburbs are a lot better than the Mountain West’s penthouse.
Follow that with Boise State’s surprisingly flat performance against Memphis and the league’s bell cow, San Diego State, falling apart in the waning moments of regulation in an OT loss to Creighton and, poof, all that’s left is an entire country wondering why the MWC deserved so many spots at the big table.
But hey, at least New Mexico State got the last laugh. Long overlooked by the MWC as not worthy to join its lofty ranks, all the Aggies did was shake off 29 years of NCAA disappointment and, for 15 minutes before Saint Peter’s beat Kentucky, became the darling upset of the day with a win over UConn.
The MWC’s flopfest simply reinforced a few basic rules of bracket building:
- Don’t put all No. 1 seeds in the Final Four.
- Embrace the No. 12 over the No. 5 and No. 13 over No. 4 upsets.
- Take your love for the Mountain West and throw it in the garbage.
It’s a disappointing end to a season where the Lobos’ rebuilding project seemed to gain a measure of momentum considering how good the top of the conference was. Losing five of the six games against those four felt justified given the potential of postseason success. Consider it an opportunity wasted.
The Mountain West has won just two NCAA Tournament games since 2016, and both were during Nevada’s run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. The conference hasn’t had two teams win at least one game since the infamous 2013 tournament where the Lobos memorably flamed out as a 3-seed against Harvard in what turned out to be Steve Alford’s final game as head coach.
If you were smart, that’s when you lost a measure of faith in the league. Aside from San Diego State’s reliable postseason résumé and a breakthrough win here and there, the logical thing to do is treat the MWC no better than the directional schools you couldn’t find without a deep dive on Google.
Just so happens that 2013 was also the last time UNM even made the postseason. No NCAA, no NIT, no CBI and no Basketball Classic (yes, there is such a thing) since then.
As fun as it was to park yourself in front of a screen Thursday, bottom line is this: Rooting for the Mountain West is a yearly lesson in disappointment.
Go Aggies!
