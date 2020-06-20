Diana Capshaw doesn't see trouble when she looks at the 153-year-old obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza.
To her, it's a celebration of Union soldiers in New Mexico who turned back the Confederacy when it tried to extend its reach into the West.
Vandals defaced the war memorial with red paint and perhaps hammers after Mayor Alan Webber and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham targeted it for removal last week. The governor even sent workers to take down the statue, but they ended their effort after realizing they might damage it.
In Capshaw's view, these two liberal Democrats launched an assault on history.
"The destruction of the iconic obelisk on our Plaza is a hastily conceived and reactive decision. The obelisk is primarily a Civil War memorial," she said.
Capshaw is right. The city won't be better by stripping away history, even if parts of it are painful.
Beyond that, removing a statue that's within a National Historic Landmark such as the Plaza is not up to one or two government executives. It should be a community-wide decision.
The pillar on the Plaza has special meaning to Capshaw.
"Many New Mexicans volunteered to defend the territory when the Confederate Army attacked from Texas. Among the New Mexicans who fought the Confederates was my great-great-grandfather, Nazario Gonzales, a lieutenant colonel of the New Mexico volunteers, and his son from the Tucumcari area. The son lost six men from his estancia in the Battle of Valverde."
People across America want to tear down statues of Confederate soldiers, starting with Robert E. Lee. The obelisk on the Plaza commemorates the Confederacy's defeat, but its messages are more complicated than that.
Three sides of the obelisk pay tribute to soldiers who fought to stop a westward advance of the Confederate government. The decisive battle in New Mexico was in March 1862 at Glorieta Pass.
"If the Union hadn't survived, we would have been a slave state," Capshaw said.
But the same army that fought to preserve the union also committed atrocities. This aggression is celebrated on a fourth panel of the Plaza obelisk.
It originally read: "To the heroes who have fallen in the various battles with savage Indians in the territory of New Mexico."
Someone in the 1970s took a chisel and removed the word "savage" from the stone.
Capshaw's preference is to cover that section altogether but leave the statue in place.
Perhaps just as many want to leave the obelisk intact. Twenty years ago, a young lawyer who chaired the Historic Santa Fe Foundation outlined its position.
"Proposals to remove the obelisk appear to be based on a desire to rewrite history, removing the more shameful portions, or to use the site for another purpose, such as a bandstand.
"The former ignores the fact that we can only learn from past mistakes if we are familiar with our history. And historical monuments such as the obelisk are important teaching tools."
Those words came from another liberal Democrat, Peter Wirth, who's now majority leader of the state Senate.
Wirth's stand in 2000 was a brave one. He wanted to run for public office. Anything he said about the obelisk would be sure to offend someone.
Wirth didn't let personal ambition weaken his views on presenting history, warts and all.
He had another reason for wanting to leave the obelisk alone.
"The Plaza has been designated a National Historic Landmark, the highest category for a historic site," Wirth said in 2000. "Removal of the monument would result in the loss of the NHL designation, a serious blow to the city's efforts to retain its historic character."
Statues are such flashpoints it's easy to forget that America has a record of embracing people who changed from bigots to healers.
Lyndon Johnson spent two decades fighting civil rights legislation as a member of Congress. He championed it as president.
George Wallace promised "segregation forever" as governor of Alabama in the 1960s. Paralyzed by an assassin's bullet, Wallace became a more tolerant governor in the '70s and '80s, apologizing to all the people he knew he'd hurt.
Both men were many things, some of them bad. History portrays them accordingly.
Along those lines, the people who erected the obelisk on the Plaza in 1867 were part of a racist society. That, too, is part of history.
Webber decided he could rid the city landscape of bad blood by targeting three statues for removal.
He sent a crew in the predawn hours to remove a statue of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park.
So much for public discourse. Only people Webber wanted to appease were alerted to the statue's takedown.
Webber also decided the obelisk on the Plaza and another of frontiersman Kit Carson outside the federal courthouse should be removed. Carson, as an agent of the U.S. government, pushed Navajos off their land in a show of force that cost many Natives their lives.
Mayors and governors can best combat bigotry by demanding professionalism from the police officers in their ranks. Those same police officers might be called on to keep the peace at demonstrations over statues.
Webber and Lujan Grisham have considerable power, but their limits are clear.
They can't change hearts or minds by ripping down history. Shame on them for trying.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.