I’d kill to possess the contacts list on Lorene Mills’ cellphone.

She knows everybody in New Mexico, or at least a few thousand real or wannabe somebodies — and they always pick up when she calls.

And that’s just the locals; we’re not even talking about her friends around the world who write books, star in movies or have films made about their lives.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Popular in the Community