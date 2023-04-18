New Mexico Boise St Football

UNM quarterback Isaiah Chavez tries to break away from Boise State safety JL Skinner and teammates during a November 2021 game in Boise, Idaho.

 Steve Conner/Associated Press file photo

The shooting star that was the arrival of Isaiah Chavez was just that — a brilliant show that was gone before you knew it.

Years of waiting for an encore performance have come and gone without much else. Chavez, though, has plenty of time left to make more memories. He might have one last flash or two before it’s over.

A redshirt junior on the University of New Mexico football team, he was as close to being a household name to Lobos fans as anyone has been over the past decade. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 out of Cleveland High School, he became an overnight sensation in the fall of 2020 when the Lobos were in their first year under head coach Danny Gonzales — and the middle of the COVID-19 season.

