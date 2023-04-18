The shooting star that was the arrival of Isaiah Chavez was just that — a brilliant show that was gone before you knew it.
Years of waiting for an encore performance have come and gone without much else. Chavez, though, has plenty of time left to make more memories. He might have one last flash or two before it’s over.
A redshirt junior on the University of New Mexico football team, he was as close to being a household name to Lobos fans as anyone has been over the past decade. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 out of Cleveland High School, he became an overnight sensation in the fall of 2020 when the Lobos were in their first year under head coach Danny Gonzales — and the middle of the COVID-19 season.
Holed up at a hotel in Henderson, Nev., the Lobos played an abbreviated seven-game season out of state, using UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium as an impromptu home. After losing five straight, they finished with wins over Wyoming and Fresno State.
Chavez started the last game, passing for 196 yards and a touchdown to go with 112 yards rushing and another score. That win solidified his legendary status back home, but it was his performance in relief the week before that made him such a star.
He threw a go-ahead 44-yard touchdown pass to running back Bobby Cole in the fourth quarter to give the Lobos a 17-16 win to end what had been the longest active losing streak in the country at the time.
His win the following week was almost too much to handle. It gave UNM a measure of momentum coming home for the 2021 season. Anointed the starter the following fall, he got the nod in four of the five games he played.
He never did recapture the magic, passing and rushing for fewer yards in those five games as he did the season before. What’s more, the team struggled on offense and the Lobos won just three games. Their most recent season was even worse, going 2-10 in a year Chavez skipped with a redshirt.
A new offensive coordinator and an emphasis on a change in philosophy have resulted in what Gonzales now calls the most talented and deepest quarterbacks room he’s ever had. At present, there are as many as seven potential QBs on the roster.
Asked Monday about Chavez’s status, Gonzales was less than optimistic about LoboNation ever seeing him at QB again.
“Isaiah Chavez will play, uh, somewhere on the field,” the coach said. “He’s a backup deep snapper right now. We had him running down on kickoffs in spring ball, punt return.”
The desire to play is certainly still there, Gonzales said. He said Chavez is an asset to the team because of his leadership and voice. He’s respected in the locker room and his teammates like him.
What he is not, however, is QB1 — or anything close to it.
New faces like UAB transfer Dylan Hopkins and DC Tabscott are at the top of the depth chart. It’s possible Chavez will sneak in there and get a designed running play in garbage time, but it’s clear the Lobos have moved on and handed the keys to the offense to a host of others.
For those of us who look fondly upon that oddball COVID season, one of the most endearing memories will be of Chavez becoming, arguably, the most popular athlete in New Mexico, if only for two or three short weeks.
Before anyone had a chance to soak it all in and savor the moment, the season was over and the ever-constant spin cycle of college football roster moves pushed him off the stage.
Regardless, it sure was fun to watch. Like all good things, it just didn’t last long enough.
When you head to University Stadium this fall or watch the Lobos on TV, be sure to scan the sidelines for No. 6. Maybe, just maybe, you’ll see that wide smile that was all the rage three years ago, the one that allowed the entire state to puff out its chest for a moment knowing one of its homegrown kids was doing big things with the Lobos.