Lunch with Bobbie Gutierrez, probably like a lot of things with Bobbie Gutierrez, is pretty joyful. Over a green chile enchilada, she gushes about her granddaughter and recalls with fondness the Sunday afternoons of grading papers, preparing lesson plans, writing the staff newsletter. For free.
Maybe it’s nostalgia, because she’s nearing the finish line of a race well-run, but there’s also the sense she knew she loved the race even while she was running it.
But then there’s the question: What happens when it’s over? And with that, Gutierrez — the outgoing superintendent of Española Public Schools, nearing the end of a career in public education — grows pensive.
“Nobody wants you to leave,” she says in a near-whisper, the straight-outta-Lubbock twang barely discernible. “That’s hard. It was a hard decision for me to make at a lot of levels.”
Come the end of June, Gutierrez is departing Española after a second tour as the district’s leader when her contract ends. Unlike a lot of getaways from that district, she says this one isn’t about overt school board politics or rancor or the fallout from firing, of all things, a basketball coach.
Nope, she says, this time it’s just the right moment, and with a new board taking office this year, there’s the opportunity to hand over the reins and contemplate the next chapter.
“It’s not my next 30 [years],” Gutierrez, 63, says of the future. “It’s my last 30.”
Beyond Gutierrez’s pretty sunset, however, there is real concern for public education in general.
There was a time when America and New Mexico produced thousands of Bobbie Gutierrezes each year — people who saw public education as a life choice, an honorable career and, yes, a way to move up. But those days seem far away now, with school administrators hunting for young replacements with the desperate zeal (and disappointment) of those who pan for gold.
The people who monitor these things — and usually, it’s superintendents and principals, the lucky ones charged with finding qualified teachers to staff classrooms — say hiring time is close to a nightmare now. What once was a pipeline is now a straw. Not many high school or college students are interested in becoming teachers, which means universities are producing fewer of them, which means school districts are hoping they can limp by with long-term substitutes or some other kind of Band-Aid. And it’s not just teachers. Schools are short of nurses, social workers, counselors.
The worry is so acute that Gutierrez’s board of education in Española declared the teacher shortage a public health crisis, almost as if the new coronavirus were about to descend upon the Valley.
The board might just be right.
“I think what makes me the most sad about all of it, is the very thing that built this country is public education; it’s truly the backbone of the country and why our Founding Fathers came here to begin with. To break out of that class system and everything else,” Gutierrez says. “And yet, the very thing that built our country is being torn apart.
“And yet, if you look at the dependency on public education, it’s huge. It’s probably at least 90 percent of the American population is dependent on public education in one form or another.”
Gutierrez can see the issue — the light and the shadow — nearly every day. Example: There’s a girl in Española who’s served on one of Gutierrez’s advisory committees. She wants to be a teacher someday. Her bright presence seems to bring a pang of nostalgia to Gutierrez, because that girl — her name is Marisa — is just the kind of kid the profession is going to need in 2025, 2035, 2050.
But will she be interested in grading papers on Sundays and preparing a lesson plan when she’s off the clock?
“When she graduates in a couple years, I would love to support her or other young people in that way, with education,” Gutierrez says. “But a lot of young people just aren’t interested in education [as a career field].”
Gutierrez says she’s trying to think of a way to stay active in the profession even as she leaves it. She may do some consulting. She ponders about how to think through the problems rural districts like Española have with aging facilities but the inability to afford building new ones. She wonders if there’s something she can do to make sure her successors can find the next generation of teachers to keep the foundation of this country from crumbling.
“I’ve loved every minute of my career — the ups, the downs, the heartbreaks, the headaches,” she says. “I’ve loved every minute of my career, because at some level I think I did make a difference for a lot of kids and a lot of teachers.”
Her eyes well at the memories. And the poignant mist makes you wonder: Where will our next generation of Bobbie Gutierrezes come from?
