Is there anything discernibly “Christian” about the religious right? If the answer is no — and I think it is — why do journalists and pundits persist in referring to the political movement overwhelmingly populated with white evangelicals as the “Christian right”?

Put another way: What’s “Christian” about it?

For me, as well as for millions of Americans who identify as Christian, these are not merely rhetorical questions. How is it that the faith we hold dear has been commandeered into the service of a right-wing political agenda that bears scant resemblance to the teachings of Jesus?

Randall Balmer, an Episcopal priest, is the author of Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right.

