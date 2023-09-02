Sometimes, the toughest, most demanding congregation is the one in the mirror.
John C. Wester, archbishop of Santa Fe, acknowledges there are times when he steps out of the shower — free of the title, the collar, the vestments, the expectations that come with heading New Mexico’s preeminent Roman Catholic archdiocese — and is confronted, if not bedeviled, by doubt.
“I ask myself that question sometimes: ‘What am I doing?’ “ he confides.
The answer can sometimes be as confounding — or as clear — as the question. If you’re a Catholic who’d like the archbishop to come out rip-snortin’ stubborn on the subject of abortion, a favored topic of church conservatives, even Wester agrees you may be disappointed. If you’re a Catholic who’d like the archbishop to wave a thurible, a checkbook or a prayer book and make the subject of clergy abuse vanish forever, you for sure will be crushed.
If you’re a New Mexican who wants someone to make a stand against nuclear weapons — a subject as potent and divisive as any of the above — you may think Wester is a profile in courage.
It’s all a matter of perspective.
Wester, who does not purport to be a hero (or a heel), knows there are contradictions in all of it. And he’s heard about them, particularly as he’s become one of the most visible U.S. archbishops to take on the subject of nuclear armaments — or, rather, disarmament. He spent part of his summer campaigning against nukes in New Mexico, then in August traveled to Japan, where he says the wounds of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain painful.
Friendly and aware, his antennae up for all kinds of information, Wester says he understands Catholics in New Mexico have significant expectations of their leader — and that perhaps a topic like nukes doesn’t make it to their medals stand of priorities. Still, he’s committed.
“In my heart of hearts, I’ve come to believe over the last couple years that this is a providence, that I’m doing God’s work,” he says of his campaign against nuclear arms. “I don’t want to be a religious fanatic, because a fanatic in my mind is somebody who absolutizes a portion of the truth. But I do believe that this is an issue of extreme importance for the whole human race. And I believe that we in New Mexico have a place at the table. And I think that as New Mexicans, people listen to us.”
Wester knows the debate will not be settled by his words or deeds alone. And he comprehends the topic is prickly in a place where the first atomic bomb was tested. Nuclear weapons have damaged or destroyed lives, but also provided thousands of livelihoods and futures. Hard work. Proud work. Those who know the full nuclear picture, bad and good, fill the pews of Catholic churches throughout the state.
But Wester questions whether the U.S. needs to create new plutonium cores for its nuclear stockpile at Los Alamos National Laboratory, a project that reinvigorates a debate that started maybe a few minutes after Oppenheimer’s deadly toy (a nod to Sting’s brilliant lyric in a song called “Russians”) was detonated in ‘45.
The archbishop says his goal isn’t to end a single project so much as it is to change a way of thinking.
“It can’t be nuclear weapons forever,” he says.
His words and manner are not strident. Wester’s work outfit is all black, save for the collar. But it’s humility that’s his shadow. That could be the result of an inbox or letter to the editor or voicemail full of sometimes harsh criticism. It could be the maelstrom of a sexual abuse scandal that drained the Archdiocese of Santa Fe of its treasure, and worse, credibility. It could be that for all the policies and vigilance, there’s no guarantee more accusations won’t be made. Example: the recent arrest of former Santa María de la Paz priest Daniel Balizan.
Knowing all that, Wester says he tries to speak clearly — to Catholics, to everyone. But his is one voice. Not all voices. He says he’s never given a homily about nuclear arms within the echo-filled walls of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, the Broadway of New Mexico Catholicism. Same goes for the subject of abortion.
“I got a lot of heat because they [critics] just presume I’m not pro-life enough, because I don’t speak out against it enough,” he says. “But I don’t believe that is a good strategy … I don’t believe, for example, in picketing Planned Parenthood. I don’t agree with Planned Parenthood on abortion. I do on other things. OK. But [picketing], I don’t think that helps. I don’t think going to a pregnant woman and being in their face at that time helps. If anything, I think it hurts. So I have a different strategy. And they don’t like my strategy, so I get attacked for that.”
In the end, he says he simply tries to follow the reflection of faith and conscience and humanity. He laughs as he tells a story relayed by a parish priest, the true tale of a young boy who’s been acting up at Mass, disrupting the concentration of the congregation.
“The father just had it up to here,” Wester says with a smile. “So he finally grabs the kid and he just takes him down the aisle. And right before he leaves the church, the kid stops and he turns around and says, ‘Please pray for me.’ And the whole church just roared. That was the best prayer of the faithful I’ve ever heard. ‘Please pray for me.’ ”
Out of the mouths of babes …
Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.