Sometimes, the toughest, most demanding congregation is the one in the mirror.

John C. Wester, archbishop of Santa Fe, acknowledges there are times when he steps out of the shower — free of the title, the collar, the vestments, the expectations that come with heading New Mexico’s preeminent Roman Catholic archdiocese — and is confronted, if not bedeviled, by doubt.

“I ask myself that question sometimes: ‘What am I doing?’ “ he confides.

Recommended for you