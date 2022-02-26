For those of us who lived through the Cold War, it’s hard to imagine a generation that has no idea what it was.
But do the math. It’s been 33 years, more or less, since the Berlin Wall crumbled, and later, the Soviet Union with it.
For members of Generation Z, the term “Red Army” likely is as unfamiliar as “black-and-white television” or “busy signal” or “overdraft charge.”
It’s not their fault. Time marches on — and sometimes, does so with combat boots.
I’ve thought about that a lot the past few days, as Russia turns Ukraine into its mudroom while simultaneously winding the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight or 1979, I’m not sure which.
One thing’s for sure. My kids’ generation is about to get a taste — and I hope it’s just a taste — of what the Cold War was like.
First, let’s define our terms: I was not in the subsection of baby boomers whose school lessons were interrupted by drills on how to duck and cover beneath a school desk as the sirens wailed — as if that practice could make any kind of sense in a world with thermonuclear devices.
If you’re too young to remember such sessions, the absurdity of what you just read will seem overpowering. Kids used to prepare for nuclear war by hiding under desks. That was — and is — a synopsis of the nuclear age; the willing suspension of rational thought.
Born in the 1960s, the apex of the Cold War, I also should say my generation was different in other ways as well. We were young enough to avoid bloody places like Vietnam — conventional wars that became the outgrowth of unthinkable ones. As the ‘60s became the ‘70s, we didn’t see a Soviet ICBM in every cloud formation or a communist threat in every government office. Unlike my dad and uncles and older friends, we also didn’t see a draft board. We registered, and that was it.
God, we were lucky.
But the Cold War was always there, the Soviets always an ever-present if somewhat amorphous threat. The lack of specificity allowed us to lose ourselves down other alleyways.
For me, the vapid diversions were beer, the Baltimore Orioles and MTV, in that order. We were the ‘80s.
Actually, if anything, we were The Day After kids — among the many who watched a network TV film that depicted The Big One going off all over the globe, but somehow centering on, oddly, Lawrence, Kan. The movie riveted the nation for a few days. It was scary as all hell, and a sobering reminder the Soviets and their big red flag were more than just an occasional societal toothache.
But still, just a TV show.
The difference is, our TV shows now are reality-only, and we’re all about to see how a cold war can become hot, messy, deadly.
The longer I stare at my screen, the clearer it becomes. For the past 30 years, we’ve all been living on Easy Street — somehow willing to believe that if we forgot about the Soviet Union, the Russians — or at least, one of them — would, too.
I know: Writing about the Cold War in a post-9/11 world, with a scourge like COVID-19 staring us in the face, is a weird thing. But if you don’t get why Ukraine is such a big deal, you weren’t around when this nation seemed to devote every spare dollar — and a lot of dollars it didn’t really have — to preventing, blunting or reshaping the kind of nightmare that’s happening right now in Kyiv and Odessa and Dnipro.
There was a time when America’s first thought in the morning was about the Russians. We went to bed thinking about them, too. It’s the kind of fear that led us to places like Vietnam. It prompted us to back I don’t know how many despots in the name of staying safe. We’re still paying for those blunders.
I’m not sure Putin’s invasion of his neighbor will return us to that 24-hours-a-day obsession over a thuggish rival, but it’s an unmistakable reminder about how ideology can always make a comeback. At his core, Putin misses the Cold War worse than anyone on the planet.
Putin. The world has not seen his like in a long time — even before my time. The man has all the makings of a latter-day Stalin — destroying internal political rivals and chewing up acreage simply to place them on his ambition’s high altar. The goal is easy enough to see. He’d like to chain the Soviet Union back together again, even if he needs bombs, tanks and, yes, chains, to do it.
Ukraine 2022 feels like all those other places that were part of the old Cold War — Afghanistan ’79, Hungary ’56, Czechoslovakia ’68. The list goes on. They were and are bitter and bloody jigsaw-puzzle pieces, reminding us — even the youngest among us — that it’s not just The Day After we have to contemplate. It’s today.
