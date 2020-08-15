The city’s largest public employees union, Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, announced its pick in the 2022 mayoral race last week.
It’s anyone but Alan Webber.
Yawn.
Obviously, the union’s “no confidence” vote last week, unveiled before a City Council meeting Wednesday, wasn’t good news for Webber, the Charlie Brown of New Mexico politics. Every time he’s about to kick the football these days, there’s a Lucy out there who pulls the pigskin away. Aaaugh!
But in terms of real push at the polls, real influence, AFSCME and its nearly 700 members are going to have to do much better than issue a manifesto of unhappiness and hope it has enough stickiness to bring down the mayor.
It’s true Webber looks vulnerable right now — an increasingly juicy target for one, two, three or maybe more rivals who probably think No Confidence equates to No Reelection. But in the midst of a pandemic that forced an entire reshuffling of finances, priorities and lifestyle, name me an elected official who hasn’t been scuffed.
Getting hammered — by the unions, by the media, by anyone with a gripe — is the job description right now.
But two years from now, the whole picture could be changed. COVID-19 or its after effects almost certainly will be with us, but a tourism-driven economy ground to a halt by closures and fear likely will be humming again, with tourists filling the Plaza and a midtown campus beginning to take shape. Who knows? Some of the rusty, archaic systems Webber inherited and promised to change (and still hasn’t) might well be fixed, or at minimum, improved.
With voters’ notoriously short memories, a union’s “no confidence” vote in ’20 might be a Google search in ’22, not water-cooler talk.
There’s also this: When Santa Fe went to a byzantine ranked-choice system of electing local leaders, it played directly into the hands of someone who could hold tight to a base that votes in big numbers, all while getting enough second- and third-place votes to knock out a gaggle of rivals. Sound familiar? It was Webber’s path to victory in ’18. He cleaned up in the east and north sides, performed adequately on the south part of town, and won easily, besting four competitors.
If Webber runs for reelection, a potentially big field plays directly into his hands — likely diluting union endorsements that, admittedly, are a lot like newspaper endorsements: interesting, but perhaps not as influential as they once were.
A relatively recent change to the city’s charter, one that gives the mayor much more power than the office once had, is another factor to consider.
To balance the city’s budget for 2020, Webber muscled through furloughs for city employees. Understandably, that was bitter financial chemotherapy for many, who questioned both the fairness of the furloughs and the pay disparity between those in the field and those in City Hall. They might very well have a point, though those concerns aren’t just happening in the public sector or limited to the union’s membership. That’s everywhere.
Scan 3999’s resolution of no confidence, and you’ll see a litany of perceived and real missteps in Webber’s administration, ranging from his ham-handed fumbling of temporary City Hall raises in 2018 to June’s decision to remove the statue of Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park. In some ways, it reads like opposition research a future rival might borrow.
For sure, it’s going to raise doubts about Webber’s administration and the “We Got This” impression it sometimes exudes.
But just as certain, Webber is going to be able to counter some of those arguments with bullet points of his own.
Criticisms of his approach to opening and operating a homeless shelter at the midtown campus while the city was in the throes of the pandemic aren’t going to fly. He has an aces-over-kings retort: The plan worked and, so far, averted what could have been massive and awful spread among Santa Fe’s most vulnerable population.
The statues and monuments? You can say he acted with impunity and without consultation. It’s true; he did. Sometimes, that’s what mayors with power and guts do. But Webber is likely to note that days after a protest in Albuquerque turned violent and with some in Santa Fe on high boil, he kept the peace at the cost of some metal — not lives. That may sound pretty good two years from now, if it comes up at all.
Either way, the next mayoral election is a long way off. While a union’s “no confidence” vote is nothing for Webber to feel good about, toppling him is going to take a lot more than a vote by about one-third of a union that represents 696 members. It’s going to take more missteps. It’s going to take more Aaaugh!
