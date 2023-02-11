Less than a year removed from one of the more memorable moments in the history of New Mexico State men’s basketball, we stand on the precipice of what could be (and should be) a hard reboot for a program in disarray.

The Aggies stole the national spotlight March 17, stunning No. 5 seed UConn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. They nearly parlayed that into a Sweet 16 appearance, pushing Arkansas to the limit before their ballyhooed exit.

On Friday, they stole the spotlight again, this time with the shocking news the school was suspending the team’s operations pending allegations of hazing among the players. Saturday’s game at California Baptist was canceled and there’s no indication the Aggies will be on the court again any time soon.

Will Webber is the sports editor at The New Mexican. Email him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

