A recent article in the Santa Fe New Mexican on youth lockup (“Large expenses at largely empty youth lockups,” Aug. 18), stated the Santa Fe County’s juvenile detention center cost $2.4 million to operate per year. The maximum number of occupants the last few years has been 24 youth, with 10 there currently. There are more employees than youth. This is not effective. Figure the math.
Continued concerns for youth include drug addiction, depression, suicide, homelessness, childhood trauma and domestic abuse at home and in the streets. Often, these issues lead to crimes or death.
With all the needs that youth have and limited places for them to get treatment, why can’t the county divide this 67,000-square foot facility and use it as a behavioral psych unit for those in need of mental health treatment or a temporary residential place for homeless youth with additional resources — all while continuing to house those youth waiting for trial? Also, change the name of the building to take away stigmas that often have a long-term effect.
In the 1980s, I was an registered nurse at the then-new St. Vincent Behavioral Health Services, which had an incredible adolescent psychiatric unit until it closed.
It is good that there are fewer incarcerated youth, and it would be ideal if there were alternatives to keep youth from being behind bars. How about community prevention or early-intervention programs?
Organizations like the Santa Fe Recovery Center, The Sky Center, the Santa Fe Public Schools’ Adelante program, Santa Fe Youth Shelters & Family Services, Breaking the Silence/New Mexico and other social service organizations could collaborate with city and state departments to make this facility a one-stop place to serve our young people.
Why not reallocate the $2.4 million so there is a more well-rounded, effective system for the well being of our kids? Come on Santa Fe, do something!
Ana G y Reinhardt lives in Santa Fe and was the founder and longtime director of Warehouse 21.