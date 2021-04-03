I’ve done thousands of interviews in my time — in plush and ostentatious corner offices; in smelly high school football locker rooms; at the headstones of countless cemeteries; in truck-stop phone booths where the semis’ airhorns nearly blew me into the supine position.
Somehow, I’ve never had the occasion to cry.
And then I talked to Paula Lira-Garcia.
It’s Holy Week, and she wrote me an email, trying to get information on how she could have her daughter, Samantha, added to the page of memorials The New Mexican is running on Page B-6 this morning as a tribute to some of the people who’ve been lost to COVID-19.
Yes, Easter is a time of renewal. But it’s also a time of remembrance. And for a lot of people this year, pain.
Lira-Garcia wanted the world to remember Sami Lira, who died Dec. 9 at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Something about the note — and the photos she included of Samantha — made me pick up the phone. We talked for an hour — about Samantha’s life and death, about the anguish of the holiday, about what it means to be the parent of a special-needs kid, about the crushing disaster of losing someone close.
So much about COVID-19 falls into numbers — this many infected, that many dead, the grim, machine-like mathematics of it all. In a lot of ways, as the bodies piled up, you think it’s about addition.
But when you talk to those left behind, you realize the virus was really always about subtraction, the one-by-one-by-one-by-one diminution of our lives.
Do that math long enough, and your knees buckle. Even if you never met Sami Lira or her mom.
“This Easter, I felt like it’s going to be difficult for me,” Lira-Garcia said during our conversation, the sobs beginning to rumble from a place no parent should have to know. “At the same time, I understand how much she suffered. … It’s a tough week … this is our first Easter without Miss Samantha.”
Miss Samantha. She came into the world 32 years ago with a twin, Desiree, and together they were a beautiful, often delightful pair. But they struggled with serious health problems throughout their lives. Both were born with 22Q, also known as DiGeorge Syndrome among other names. It’s a disabling condition that affects children with a variety of confounding problems.
In Samantha’s case, she was diagnosed with 20 different conditions, in addition to being developmentally disabled. She was affected — but somehow not shackled — by them.
“She was an adult,” said her mom, “but she had a childlike sense to her.”
Faced with her girls’ enormous challenges, Lira-Garcia, a mother of three, gave up her career as a movie theater manager to take care of the twins. It wasn’t easy, but throughout, they were a team.
And then came COVID-19.
Lira-Garcia, fearful of the virus and what it could do to the girls, said she and her family “hunkered down” through 2020, taking care to limit the risks.
“I tried hard to keep the girls safe,” Lira-Garcia said. “The most we did was go out to put the gas [in the car], go on rides. When it hit hard, I tried hard to stay home. I tried to be extremely cautious — sanitizing her and ‘Don’t touch your face.’ “
They already knew plenty about close calls. Sami, whose immune system was nearly nonexistent since she was 12, was particularly vulnerable. A severe staph infection in her right leg in March against the backdrop of the new virus was particularly frightening. Her time in the hospital then was spent with her mom — Sami in the bed; Paula sleeping on the floor. Somehow, Sami made it out, Mom in tow.
But in the fall, somehow, COVID-19 arrived at their home in the Rufina Meadows area. It was vicious. It started with Paula, then went to the twins, the grandparents, 11 in all. At one point, Sami, Desiree and their grandparents were hospitalized.
Recovering from her own bout with the disease, Paula agonized at home as Sami struggled in the hospital. They spoke by phone, until one day when Sami no longer answered.
The next day came the call. Sami was in desperate shape.
Somehow, Paula said she was allowed into the hospital to hold her daughter as Sami’s life began to leak away. Imagine the far borders of your worst nightmare. This is beyond.
On a ventilator, dying from pneumonia, sepsis taking hold, Sami’s blood pressure was negligible as Paula walked into the room.
Hours later, at 9:47 p.m., Sami Lira died.
“She passed away in my arms, and as soon as she passed away, I saw this angelic, peaceful look on her face,” Lira-Garcia said. “I probably hadn’t seen that since she was a small baby. … She died so peacefully. All the anguish was gone.
“I knew that day would come,” she continued, the cries coming once again, “but … I didn’t ever think my daughter was going to pass away from COVID.”
It’s been nearly four months, and sure, life has gone on. But it’s not the same. It can never be the same.
I thought I’d write some kind of ending to this; a tribute to Sami and the others taken too soon. What I came up with was a poor player, a joke, compared to what Pauline Lira-Garcia sent me Friday morning.
The ending belongs to her.
“Everyone used to tell me she was so fortunate to have such a caring mom,” Lira-Garcia wrote. “I realize I was the fortunate one to have her as my child. She was the strongest person I know, she fought battles no one could ever imagine, she never gave up on her faith and her innocent, childlike demeanor was so precious.
“She was my ultimate hero, I know she is in a better place, and one day we will all be together.”
