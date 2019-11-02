In recent years, even before the rise of Donald Trump, a major political trend in this country was that cities and suburbs are becoming more Democratic, while rural areas are becoming more Republican. We’ve seen that in this state in Albuquerque.
Look at the 1st Congressional District. Starting with Manuel Lujan Jr. in 1982, Republicans easily held that seat into the 21st century. That began to change in 2006, when Republican Rep. Heather Wilson barely held on, winning by a nose over Democrat Patricia Madrid. Democrat Martin Heinrich won it in 2008, followed by Democrats Michelle Lujan Grisham and Deb Haaland, who currently holds the seat.
Last week I stumbled upon a state Senate district in Albuquerque where the drift to the Dems is documented by stark statistics.
I’m talking about Senate District 20, held by Senate Republican Whip Bill Payne, who last week announced that he wouldn’t be seeking election next year.
The district is on Albuquerque’s far east side, stretching southward from the Sandoval County line all the way past Central Boulevard.
Payne has represented his district since 1997. Although his first primary in 1996 ended in a tie — Payne literally won it in a coin toss — ever since then, he’s had no difficulty getting reelected.
So by the time he leaves, Payne will have held the district for 24 years. Before him, Republican Michael Wiener represented District 20 in the Senate. And, going back to the 1980s, another Republican, Ken Kammerman, was the district’s senator. So that’s well over 30 years that the GOP has had the seat — and I suspect that it goes back even longer.
So I was surprised when I looked up current voting registration numbers on the secretary of state’s website and found that Democrats actually outnumber Republicans in Payne’s district. The latest statistics available, from late September, show that 39 percent of voters in the district are registered Democrats, while 36 percent are Republicans. In raw numbers, there are 1,056 more registered Democrats there, at least as of Sept. 30.
Registration numbers, of course, are not always predictive — especially when the spread is only three percentage points. There are always large numbers of conservative to moderate Dems out there. And, generally speaking, the Republicans do a better job of getting their voters out.
But the Democratic plurality in Senate District 20 is a new thing.
I looked at the oldest registration numbers on the secretary of state site, October 1990, and saw that back then the Republicans had 1,210 more voters than Democrats did in that district. Republicans made up more than 50 percent of the electorate, while the Democrats were about 43 percent.
When Payne first won in 1996, the GOP advantage was basically the same: 51 percent to 37 percent.
But through the years, Republicans steadily have lost ground there.
By the first general election of this century, the number of registered Republicans in District 20 went down to 49 percent, with Democrats stuck at 36 percent.
Zap ahead to 2014 — which was a good year for Republicans in New Mexico — the GOP margin in District 20 had shrunk to only 2 percent, 40 percent to 38 percent. In December of that year, there were exactly 1,000 more Republican voters than Democrats there.
Two years later, December 2016, there were only 96 more Republicans in the district. And they all cried 96 tears, because one year after that the advantage shrunk to 15 voters.
By this time, we were in the Trump era, so that very well could have exacerbated the trend. It was February 2018 when Democrats actually overtook Republicans in District 20 — by 55 votes. By last year’s election, the Dems outnumbered Republicans there by nearly 800 votes.
While the percentage of Republicans has dwindled there over the year, it doesn’t seem to be because Democrats have gained so much. After all, the blue team was at 43 percent in 1990 and now is at 39 percent. Like in many areas, the real gains have been in my party, the declined-to-states, or independents.
The story of District 20 is similar to that of the Los Alamos-based District 43, which, until recent years, had been a GOP stronghold.
Even though there were already two Democrats running in District 20 before Payne’s announcement, these numbers definitely don’t show that Payne would have lost next year. But considering the number of Republican House members who last year lost seats that had once been considered safe, he probably would have had more trouble than he’s had in the past.
