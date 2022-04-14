In its quest to improve infrastructure and, ya know, keep up with the Joneses in the Mountain West Conference, the University of New Mexico athletic department was thrilled to show off its latest groundbreaking project earlier this week.
At the south end of University Stadium will be a modern athletic performance center that keeps the school in lockstep with other NCAA Division I programs and, thankfully, fills that weird open void occupied by candy-striped tents on game days. The addition will take about 18 months to complete and, when finished, will make for some pretty good eye candy in a stadium that sorely needs it.
It’s a great thing for UNM no matter how you slice it. The football team will make good use of it on the recruiting trail, and every athlete who wears the cherry and silver, from golf to cross-country, will have full access to it.
It’s just not for you, Mr. and Ms. Lobos fan.
You can look, but don’t touch. The benefit isn’t directly yours — unless you consider a shiny new building you aren’t allowed to use a benefit.
With a laundry list of dream projects that range from a new press box (maybe $50 million) to a nutrition center ($10 million, maybe) and perhaps new administrative offices (your guess is as good as anyone’s) for athletics, it’s high time the fans get something on that list.
UNM has been dying to get more fans in for football and, really, you can’t blame them. Football drives the bus in college sports, and the more butts you have in the house, the healthier the bottom line.
The school has tried its best to draw people in. Tickets are crazy cheap and concessions are affordable. Parking is always available and there’s not a more PR-friendly guy at UNM than football coach Danny Gonzales.
If you’ve ever been to a game at University Stadium, however, you know the seating situation isn’t exactly ideal. Those aluminum bleachers seats — all 39,224 of them — are as uncomfortable as they are unsightly.
If you’re old enough, you’re reminded of the Albuquerque Sports Stadium bleachers down the left field line. They’d turn into frying pans in the summer, and by the end of any game, you’d wish you had a chiropractor on speed dial. Nothing curves the spine quite like a bleacher seat.
If UNM’s aiming to get you, Mr. & Mrs. John Q. Public, to sacrifice a few hours on a Saturday, then the school should invest in all of us. Replace those unforgiving benches with individual chairback seats.
Price tag? Probably somewhere in the $8 million to $10 million range, a cost that would probably jack up ticket prices just a touch.
If history tells us anything, people will gladly shell out more money if the conditions improve. Just look at Isotopes Park and all those glorious green chairbacks. Or all those movie theaters that gave you reclining seats with more elbow room. If you’re comfortable, you’ll go.
It would likely drop University Stadium’s capacity to somewhere closer to the low 30,000s, but it would accomplish two major things in return. First, the benefit to the fans is actually a benefit to the athletes because attendance would probably go up, making for an environment that’s more electric. Imagine a 32,000-seat stadium that’s at least two-thirds full.
Second, aesthetics. Replace the hundreds of rows of aluminum planks with actual seats. You can probably even get them in Lobo-friendly colors.
The University of North Carolina made this move four years ago. In 2018, UNC ripped out thousands of bleachers at Kenan Stadium and replaced them with individual chairbacks in Carolina blue. It dropped capacity by nearly 13,000, but the Heels now have one of the most fan-friendly stadiums in the ACC.
While a new press box sure would be nice, there’s no denying that it’s time to give the fans an actual incentive for being there on game day. The school needs you, and now is the time to show the fans they matter, too.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.