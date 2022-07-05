You might want to hold off on packing the bags and ordering new business cards, Lobos fans.
Sure, the latest tectonic movement in conference realignment does have bearing on the future of the University of New Mexico — but not in the way some fans undoubtedly hope.
With the Big Ten siphoning off Pac-12 mainstays UCLA and USC and talk turning to the Big Ten possibly ballooning from 16 to 20 schools with the addition of Oregon, Washington and perhaps Stanford, the Pac-12’s knee-jerk reaction is to push its own expansion agenda. Looking at you, Mountain West Conference.
Assuming the Pac-12 doesn’t dissolve with the exodus of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado to the Big 12, the assumption is the MWC’s top schools will be on the move.
And, no, that does not include UNM.
San Diego State and Boise State are natural targets for a desperate Pac-12. The schools are ready-made to contend in football and men’s basketball, and each has enough media appeal to make the move work. San Diego gives the conference a piece of precious Southern California real estate while Boise State is, well, Boise State.
Other candidates might include Air Force, UNLV and Colorado State, but anything beyond the SDSU-Boise connection reeks of pure desperation.
New Mexico isn’t going anywhere. Whatever happens to the Mountain West, the league will be home to the Lobos regardless of how many mailboxes this particular neighborhood holds. Even if the Pac-12 disbands or merges with the Big 12, the only move that makes any sense is holding on for dear life and going in whatever direction the wind takes the Mountain West.
That’s not a bad thing. The divide between the haves and have-nots in college sports gets wider by the minute and there’s no doubt UNM is in the latter category. The school has never made a serious commitment to football, which, as we know, is a one-way ticket to mid-major status.
Former Mountain West members Utah, TCU and BYU all made that commitment long before TV revenue created the advent of super-conferences and eight-figure media rights payouts. Pouring money and support into football a generation ago is what got those schools out of the Mountain West and into Power Five leagues.
Here at home, the talk is perpetually about squeezing every penny and avoiding the quick-fix idea of cutting sports to make ends meet. There’s nothing wrong with it; it’s just the way it is around here. At no point will (or should) UNM be considered for anything beyond what it is now.
Until the ripples arrive from the next move by the Power Five, Lobos fans can rest assured they’ve got at least a shred of stability in the form of an MWC footprint that has somehow been immune to the last few moves.
The Albuquerque/Santa Fe media market is holding firm at No. 48, which is more than enough to justify UNM’s inclusion in any plans.
Best case scenario? Stay put, watch the Pac-12 disband and somehow pick up the remains of anything that’s left (cough, cough, Washington State and Oregon State).
Everything else is just wishful thinking. And wasted energy.