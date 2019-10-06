The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen’s Association will induct five new members into its hall of honor. Among them are former women’s basketball player Amy Beggin and former soccer star Brandon Moss. The association will also honor former football players Jim Ottmann and Clem Charlton with distinguished service awards.
Individual award winners have also been announced. Cross-country and track coach Joe Franklin will be recognized as one of the athletic department’s top coaches, while Weini Kelati (cross-country) and Sean Carlon (men’s golf) will be awarded as the top female and male athletes, respectively, for the previous year.
Other inductees are Simon Arkell (track, 1986-91), Ryley Hendry (women’s golf, 1997-2001) and Joe Powdrell (track, 1965-1969), along with Beggin and Moss.
An awards dinner has been scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Sandia Golf Club events center starting at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $60 per seat or $600 for a table of 10.
u u u
Santa Fe’s Jimmy Parker improved his tennis résumé last month, as he captained the U.S. 75-years-and-over men’s team to the Bitsy Grant Cup championship at the 39th International Tennis Federation (ITF) Super-Seniors World Team Championships on Sept. 20 in Umag, Croatia. Parker was the team captain and played a big role in the team’s comeback from a 1-0 deficit to win the final by a 2-1 count over Austria.
He scored the team’s lone singles win by defeating Peter Pokorny, 6-0, 7-6. He then teamed up with Donald Long in the lone doubles tilt and beat Pokorny and Richard Salzmann, 6-1, 6-0 to complete the comeback.
The win adds to Parker’s legacy, as he has the most United States Tennis Association national titles.
u u u
Time to raise the curtain on Lobo men’s basketball season. The University of New Mexico will hold its annual Cherry & Silver Game at 6 p.m. Saturday in The Pit. Best part, it’s free for anyone wanting to come in and put a face to a name.
Fans will be asked, however, to make a donation to the Send-A-Kid program that raises funds to purchase seats to men’s basketball games for kids from disadvantaged situations. Donations can be made online or when fans enter The Pit for the public’s introductory event with the team.
As usual, there will be a 3-point contest and slam dunk competition. Players will remain on the floor after it’s over to sign autographs and mingle with fans.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with events starting an hour later. It’s festival seating, so get there early to find the best spot possible.
u u u
Chase Ealey, a 2012 Los Alamos graduate who went on to compete in the shot put for Oklahoma State, finished seventh in the event at the World Championships on Thursday at Doha, Qatar. Her attempt of 18.82 meters (about 61 feet, 91/2 inches) placed her seventh in the event, which was 0.70 meters behind world champion Lijiao Gong of China.
Ealey made waves earlier this year by winning the U.S. Championships in May with a distance of 19.56 meters and consistently performing in the 19-meter range for much of this year.
While at Los Alamos, Ealey was a four-time individual champion in the 100 meters, a two-time champion in the shot put and javelin as well as a member of four state championship teams from 2009-12.
u u u
We’re basically at the midpoint of the college football season, and things are not going well for most of the state’s college football teams. New Mexico State (0-6) and New Mexico Highlands (0-4) remain winless while Western New Mexico (1-4) got its first win over the weekend in its homecoming game against UT-Permian Basin. UNM (2-3) hasn’t played poorly, although one of the wins came against New Mexico State.
Combined it’s a 3-17 record with an average losing margin of 19.7 points.
The only team to buck the trend is Eastern New Mexico. The Greyhounds (4-1) are a program flourishing in their new home outside Portales, a multimillion-dollar venture that has allowed the program to keep pace with its rivals in the rugged Lone Star Conference that includes two teams ranked inside the NCAA Division II top 25. The Greyhounds’ only loss was to then-No. 12 Texas A&M-Commerce and next week’s home date with Tarleton (5-0) will have the visitors inside the top 4 in the nation.
u u u
Capital junior running back Luke Padilla’s 47-carry, 209-yard performance against Portales was impressive, but it’s not even close to the school record that J.R. Vargas owns.
In 2016, Vargas touched the ball only 19 times, but gained 412 yards in a 48-13 win over Los Alamos. If Capital would report the achievement to the New Mexico Activities Association, which oversees the state record book, it would register as the seventh-best single-game rushing total in the state.
However, it would still be the second-best performance by a running back against the Hilltoppers. Last November, Albuquerque Del Norte’s Isaiah Ortiz ran for 430 yards and eight touchdowns in a 70-20 win. Ortiz’s TD total is good for second-best in the state record book, which was officially reported to the NMAA.