El día había comenzado un poco strange: The day started out sunny, y luego se hizo windy and then it started to rain y finalmente it began to snow. Grama Cuca looked out the window and she remarked: “Only aquí en Nuevo México podemos hacer experience all four seasons todas in one day.”

“It may seem así,” replied Grampo Caralampio, “pero what happens to some people en un día will happen to others en otro día cuando they are least expecting it. In Spanish we say: ‘días de unos; vísperas de otros’.”

“Days for some; days before for others,” Canutito translated. “¿Qué quiere decir eso??

