One of the big knocks on Santa Fe
High’s football team over the years — decades, really — is the strength of its schedule.
Yeah, those days are basically over.
With the season opener just over two weeks away, the Demons took their nondistrict schedule and treated it like the proverbial fork in the road.
Option A: Take the path of years gone by and pad it with creampuffs or, at the very least, opponents that can make things interesting. It allows you to pile up a few wins and make your final record nice and shiny, but it comes at the cost of making yourself look tough by beating up on weaker teams.
Option B: Pour some jet fuel on it and strike a match. You might sacrifice a win or two but when it comes to putting on the big boy pants in district play for Class 6A, absorbing a few haymakers helps prepare for what lies ahead.
Fresh off a six-win season in which it didn’t get an at-large bid to the 6A playoffs, Santa Fe High challenged itself by ratcheting up the strength of its nondistrict slate.
The Demons face two defending state champions, another (St. Michael’s) who reached the state title game in its classification and two others who made the playoffs a year ago. It’s a dramatic step in the right direction for a program that is trying hard to be seen as a legitimate 6A school.
Santa Fe opens on the road against West Mesa. The knee jerk reaction is to roll your eyes at West Mesa being a potential problem, but this features two teams that might well end up with six or seven wins and a playoff berth come November. It’s a huge early test for the Demons, one that will play big when the NMAA seeds the field for the postseason.
Four of the next five games will be at home, a span that has visits from Roswell, the 3-seed in last year’s 5A playoffs, and defending 4A champ Lovington. Toss in a Silver club that won seven games and gave Lovington its stiffest test the last two months of 2021, not to mention the yearly fistfight with St. Mike’s, and it’s clear Santa Fe High is taking Option B.
So what’s it all mean? With the remarkable work done by coach Andrew Martinez and his staff, the Demons are steadily transforming into a team that no longer resembles a sheep in wolf’s clothing. It’s a team with the depth of a genuine 6A program and the momentum of a contender in the making.
After examining the tea leaves a few times over, here’s how 2022 unfolds: Santa Fe High goes 7-3 in the regular season and finishes second to new district rival Los Lunas, the 5A champion from last year. That means a breakthrough win against Clovis in district play and holding suit against crosstown rival Capital. It also means winning four of six games in nondistrict play.
There are eight at-large bids to the 12-team 6A playoffs. The Demons will land one of them and the difference between a winnable 8-9 matchup and an unfavorable 5-12 boils down to that opener against West Mesa.
Either way, the expectations are real. So is the hype.
Now it’s time for Santa Fe High and its beefed-up schedule to take the city by storm and see how far it can take us.