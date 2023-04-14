If you’re given a gift card to remodel your kitchen, it’s best to not spend your free dough on the same material that’s already in there.
You want to upgrade, go big, make a splash. Don’t replace that old linoleum with a fresh roll out of Mr. Brady’s secret stash.
For the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, it’s much too early to tell if the goodies they’ve picked out in the current recruiting window translate to a dream remodel or if they’re just the same old pressboard cabinets that lack the “wow” factor.
They started to fill the void of a departed 6-11 center and a pair of 6-8 power forwards with, arguably, a solid step up in 6-10 Iona transfer Nelly Junior Joseph. They replaced transferring 3-point shooter K.J. Jenkins, a 6-2 graduate transfer, with a 6-4 freshman who is a bigger, taller version of current guards Donovan Dent and Jaelen House.
That player is incoming prep star Tru Washington, a player they inked to his national letter of intent Thursday to close a transaction that was months in the making. A four-star guard with NBA familial roots, Washington is the highest-rated recruit the Lobos have had since the early days of Craig Neal.
He’s no Jenkins, which isn’t a bad thing. Reports say Washington is a dynamic finisher at the rim, a player who works best in the open court with slashing drives to the rim. His game includes a reliable midrange jumper, something current Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. knows a lot about.
What he doesn’t do is shoot the 3 like Jenkins, at least not yet. That leaves the current crop of Lobos guards with four players 6-4 or shorter, none of whom is a long-range sharpshooter capable of blowing another team up from the outside.
Washington’s signing goes along with the recruitment of four-star 6-7 forward Jadyn Toppin, a potential starter for a team that is already getting some national love for the recruiting class coach Richard Pitino is putting together.
Just don’t get too ahead of yourselves, Lobos fans. Rest assured Pitino’s remaining scholarships are earmarked for at least one more offensive-minded big man and a taller guard who can:
A) Immediately emerge as a reliable 3-point shooter; or
B) Someone who can defend the perimeter with length, say a 6-7 small wing or small forward.
How many times were the Lobos shredded by teams shooting the 3? It made that 14-0 start seem like a distant memory.
To date, the Lobos have replaced their missing parts with similar parts that offer slightly more size and, on paper, quite a bit of talent. What they haven’t done is address the issue that submarined their season and dropped them to a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West.
To get better, this team has to evolve through the NCAA transfer portal.
Opponents learned a slew of shorter guards didn’t defend the 3-point line and that those same guards didn’t offer much of in terms of shooting the 3. The scouting report was to crowd House, build a fortress around the elbow to defend Mash’s midrange game and exploit the team’s glaring holes on defense to bury them from the outside.
Until specialists are brought in with the remaining scholarships on hand, puffing out your chest and saying this team has gotten demonstratively better is a little like watching that those kitchen appliances get replaced by the same models but only slightly newer.
There’s still time to dazzle us with pieces that truly show the needs have been met, but not much. The portal closes May 11 and the feeding frenzy that is college hoops free agency will die down considerably.
Hopefully there’ll be enough left over to get UNM to the finish line and get to the four-letter tournament that makes schools like New Mexico a household name for a week or two.