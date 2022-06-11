Anyone who has watched a high school basketball game has undoubtedly wished, at some point, for a shot clock.
Looking at you, buddy. You know it’s true.
If there were an equivalent for baseball, we’d gladly take it for Fuego games. Santa Fe’s professional baseball team took hourly rates to a new level when it played a marathon 5-hour, 35-minute game Thursday night. The 24-23 affair — yes, baseball, not football — ended just past 11:30 p.m. on the same night that a semi-pro soccer match across town needed only 113 minutes to complete.
It certainly didn’t help to have Fuego pitchers walk 16 batters and the other team issue 11 free passes. Ten different pitchers took the mound that night.
Baseball’s equivalent to the shot clock is the pitch clock, something that’s been used in the minor leagues for a few years and has cut game times by
20 minutes since 2018. The Pecos League doesn’t have that, obviously. Doing so would require each stadium to install a working clock visible to the pitcher and hitter, not to mention an operator in the press box.
That means money, staffing and equipment for a league that struggles to get the basics in some parks. A pitch clock in Fort Marcy? Let’s start with a few garden rakes and a few extra bags of infield clay, perhaps a few extra bucks for the players, coaches and support staff. Only then can we discuss pitch clocks.
Tickets to Fuego home games set you back $8. Broken down, Thursday’s marathon was a scant $1.46 an hour to watch the boys in turquoise win a walk-off with a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Long games are a staple of the Pecos League. Super long games are a way of life for the Fuego. Fuego games at Fort Marcy are on a whole different level thanks to the cartoonish scores, courtesy of thin air, abbreviated outfields and a glaring lack of pitching. Before Saturday night’s game at Fort Marcy, seven of the team’s first eight games took at least 31/2 hours.
It wasn’t until Friday night’s 9-2 in over Colorado Springs that we had a home game that took less than three hours. That one checked in at 2 hours, 53 minutes.
It’s not a new problem, either. Dating to the team’s first season when the league was forced to bump home games up an hour to 6 p.m. to appease the homeowners complaining about the lights staying on too late. After a decade of home games breaking curfew, it still takes a little getting used to when games continuously cruise past a certain newspaper’s print deadline.
So what could you have done Thursday night in less time it took to play a game at Fort Marcy? How about hop in the car and cross the border into Juárez or head east to visit the bookstore at Texas Tech? Each would have beaten the clock and left you enough time to grab some fries and a drink.
The New Horizons spacecraft that explored Pluto was launched in 2006. It crossed the moon’s orbit in 81/2 hours, meaning it was way past the halfway point in the time it took the Fuego to eke that one out.
Chances are, games are too long for most fans. Go to any game and the grandstand is a lot less crowded for the final than it was the first pitch.
Does it matter? Probably not. People buying tickets to a game don’t much care if the team wins or loses. Like a game at Isotopes Park, the investment is for the experience rather than the scoreboard. Winning is merely a bonus.
Bottom line, if you’re going to The Fort to watch the boys, make sure you sneak in a blanket and maybe some caffeine. You’ll need it if you plan to go the distance.
Saturday’s blowout loss to Colorado Springs aside, the early returns make it worth it. This season could be one to remember.