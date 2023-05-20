My 28-year-old daughter dropped some knowledge on me the other night, proving you’re never too old to be uncool at your own dinner table.
“Do you know what ‘grip’ means?” she asked, delighted by the dim-as-a-25-watt lightbulb taking hold on my face.
“No,” I admitted through a mouthful of artichoke pasta.
“Kids say ‘grip’ is money,” she triumphed.
(Cue lightbulb flickering from dim to dark.)
“You know, like a big roll of bills,” she said, delighting in my ignorance. “If you had a lot of money, you’d grip a big wad of bills.”
Oh.
My daughter, who I too often think of a kid but is actually a fully functioning adult and three laps quicker than me on most every subject, actually works with real kids in her job. Hence, her ability to educate the old man on the latest.
I’d like to keep her around all the time, because the language is changing, and I work with words. Not well sometimes, but it is my profession.
Which prompts this thought: Surely, you’ve noticed this phenomena as well. As language shifts, so, too, do attitudes.
You’ve read it, heard it — and in the case of what I’m going to call Exhibit A, maybe even consumed it.
Ever heard of cannabis?
Cannabis is what stuck-in-the-’70s fogies used to call marijuana. And the word was the surest way to have Dad reach for the belt … er, threat.
“Better not catch you around that [expletive],” parental units across America would growl at their kids. “It’ll stunt your growth.”
Actually, it wouldn’t. But it would stunt your ability to get a job or a scholarship if possession of the big, red M showed up on some sort of official record.
My guess it’d still be like that if not for some genius figuring out that marijuana stemmed from a plant called cannabis.
This must’ve been a “Watson, come here, I need you,” moment. Because in America, New and Improved, or cool-sounding words that divert you from original titles, really mean something.
Under the cannabis umbrella, marijuana became cool in the public domain. Or at least tolerable. Certainly marketable.
Its promoters had long speculated how much money could be made — and for you governmental bean-counters, tax revenue assessed — if marijuana were sold in storefronts rather than by a guy named Morocco Moe from the driver’s seat of his ’73 Monte Carlo. Spurred by such prospects, they began proselytizing marijuana’s charms under its aka label: cannabis.
It took decades, but you could almost see the word seeping like water colors into public consciousness — and with each usage diluting, perhaps, the stigma marijuana had carried for so long.
Happened here, too. I remember a back-and-forth with Duke Rodriguez, the go-getter who heads Ultra Health, now one of the biggest cannabis operators in New Mexico. In 2017 or ’18, The New Mexican had written a story that involved marijuana/cannabis and the long, hard push to get it legalized in the state. I don’t recall the particulars, but Rodriguez had problems with the story.
What I remember most, however, was his unhappiness about our use of the word marijuana. Cannabis, he suggested, was the correct term.
Though I’ve neither mandated a cannabis-over-marijuana — or vice versa — edict at the newspaper, if you read our stories, you’ll see cannabis rules.
Which brings me to another word that rules in New Mexico: progressive.
I have a political science degree, but as best I can tell, today’s progressive Democrats are yesterday’s liberal Democrats. And they pretty much dominate the show come November, hammering Republicans back to their evidently favored spot — the Stone Age — at every turn.
That’s interesting, because when progressives were liberals, they often had a helluva time getting elected as the PTA president, particularly in then-purple Albuquerque. Emboldened in the Reagan era, Republicans had so thoroughly poisoned “liberal” with the public — libs were deficit-spenders; lily-livered weaklings who cowered to the Russians; unable to connect to Joe and Jane Sixpack — that you’d often see Democrats sprinting away from the L-word.
Somewhere along the line, perhaps fatigued by all the trouble, they simply found a new word that didn’t scare people. More to the point, they made a discovery that bonded people: Today’s progressives in New Mexico are like a well-organized strike force. Moderate or conservative Ds who mess with them in primaries usually find themselves as lobbyists, not legislators, come session time.
Granted, progressives, particularly on a national level, got some help when Republicans let a guy into their party (we’ll call him the T-word) who exploded the deficit, cozied up to Putin, lives a life so disconnected from the middle class he could basically live on the moon. The new liberal?
But there you go.
For now, progressive trumps liberal, cannabis no longer is pot, and the world marches on. Words matter as much as they ever did; they just don’t say the same things.
When my daughter reads this, she’s going to tell me to get a grip.
If only I could, baby. If only I could. Please pass the pasta.