My 28-year-old daughter dropped some knowledge on me the other night, proving you’re never too old to be uncool at your own dinner table.

“Do you know what ‘grip’ means?” she asked, delighted by the dim-as-a-25-watt lightbulb taking hold on my face.

“No,” I admitted through a mouthful of artichoke pasta.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Recommended for you