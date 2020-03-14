The heroes have always seemed to wear uniforms.
And of course, they still do.
They’re in white smocks and Crocs. They sport gold badges that mask the kevlar. They don camo and stand farm-road straight during the anthem. They wear lanyards around their necks with school-issued IDs, sporting names like Mrs. Gonzales and Mr. Wilson.
But if the events of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday tell us anything, it’s that America may soon have to expand its definition of can-do, because the COVID-19 disaster — today and in the months to come — will be a question of how well the men and women in suits can outthink and outmaneuver a crisis that seems to be gaining on us by the hour.
If there’s something we’ve all learned in the past week, it’s that things can change on a dime, so I reserve the right to feel differently in a day, an hour. But frankly, I’m encouraged — certainly on the local level — by how the suits have served us. For the most part, local and state leaders have eschewed the almost reflexive wish to hammer the federal government for its tepid, incomprehensible initial reaction to the coronavirus. Instead, they’ve burrowed into the problem, concentrated on action rather than chest-thumping news releases, and gotten things done.
Granted, some of their actions are petrifying. Decision by decision, you could almost feel the gears of New Mexico society stripping and shutting down this week.
A state basketball tournament without fans? Thud. The shuttering of schools? Thud. Church? Thud.
Holy smoke.
And yet, at no point has there been panic.
I sat in a room earlier this week with four or five of the people who wind Santa Fe’s watch: County Manager Katherine Miller, Christus St. Vincent CEO Lillian Montoya, Mayor Alan Webber, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García. Because it’s a relatively small town in a small state, I know some of them quite well; others probably not well enough.
In truth, all of them have probably wanted my head on a plate; such is the up-and-down relationship between media and public officials.
But even at my most skeptical, I couldn’t help but feel they were up to the challenge of guiding their own organizations — and by extension, the public at large — through the crisis. In a lot of ways, they were at their best: They had some answers about what the future holds, but didn’t pretend to possess all of them. They acknowledged there would be shortcomings, and the best they could do was fix mistakes (theirs or others’) and move on to the next problem.
That’s not always easy, because people who run big organizations always end up as the complaint department, particularly here, where there’s only one degree of separation from an outraged citizen and the person who runs the show. Webber’s biggest detractors, for example, often feel the need to copy The New Mexican on whatever ails the city. Have a bad experience in the ER? Montoya hears plenty. And so on.
The space between Thud and Recovery is exactly where we’ll see how local officials, state officials and the federal government can really help people. Long term, I don’t know how they’ll do; they don’t know how they’ll do. And that’s not anybody’s fault. It’s simply the nature of the crisis. Can schools be healthy after a long spring break? Will distance in a land of spotty connectivity really work? Can Christus St. Vincent and Presbyterian Santa Fe (any hospital, really) handle a massive outbreak? Miller and Webber almost certainly will be able to manage government operations, but how will they manage the books during the economic convulsion that seems likely to come?
If you’ve been around long enough, you remember the shock and sadness of the Oklahoma City bombing; the lingering pain of war in Afghanistan and Iraq; the empty skies in the days after 9/11; the dread of watching the Dow sink below the surface in ’09.
None of those events, none, offer a playbook for what’s next; certainly not for the people tasked with the on-the-ground mission of getting society to run again. In the new abnormal, the people you elect and depend on will be drawing up plays in the dirt, freed from policy and protocol. They may have to become America’s new innovators and, maybe, the newest set of heroes.
