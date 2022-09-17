The New Mexican last week covered yet another striking example of how crime is morphing in the city, state, nation.

You probably saw the stories: Santa Fe police arrested a man in connection with an alleged theft Monday at Home Depot in which a suspect, Jesus Gonzalez, is accused of brandishing a firearm and leading cops on a high-speed chase in town before the folks in blue backed off.

Later, they caught up to Gonzalez and Chrystyne Sanchez in downtown, but only after a police cruiser was rammed and an area rife with tourists and shoppers got an alert with the three words that may replace e pluribus unum as the nation’s motto: Shelter in place.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

