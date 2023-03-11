Reader Molly Langley asked why not write a column about buying a decrepit house one can afford and fixing it up, like she and her husband did for their home at the south end of Don Gaspar.
Her question triggered memories, not all fond, of every home I ever inhabited, including rented ones. Do it yourself is not for everyone, but Molly’s DIY instincts match my own.
In 1987, my wife informed me she could not spend another winter freezing to death in the South Capitol rental owned by my contractor boss. It was in his backyard and featured a floor-to-ceiling window wall of single-pane glass. Heat came from a subfloor gas furnace, a model notorious for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Backup heaters spun the electric meter like a frisbee and the bills taxed my carpentry wages to the hilt. Our 2-year-old daughter’s lips were a perpetual shade of pastel blue. Time to find our own house.
My wife scoured real estate ads and found one on Agua Fría Street a few blocks west of St. Francis Drive for $42,000, the cheapest thing we’d seen. Young Realtor Philip Gudwin had the listing and gave us a sheepish showing. Not only had the old adobe been neglected, it was severely abused.
Owned by the Philadelphia-based brother of a woman and her husband, the couple had gone through a nasty divorce. Because hubby had sweat equity in the house, he felt cheated when his wife’s brother retained ownership. The place was trashed. And it had serious bad vibes.
Luckily for us, the house could not be mortgaged; no bank would lend on it. That meant Mr. Philadelphia had to “hold the paper” and sell it to us under a real estate contract. That meant no credit check, something a bank would have laughed at if we’d approached one at the time, and a down payment of only 5%.
The contract had a balloon balance due in five years, and if a monthly payment was missed, Mr. Philadelphia would take back ownership with any equity accrued. But we were on the homeownership ladder.
Three years and another child later, we were ready to move on. We had refinished wood floors, built a kitchen and bathroom, knocked out walls, hard-troweled plaster everywhere and landscaped the yard. We also built a killer elevated playhouse, but that didn’t add much equity.
With my budding carpentry skills, we sold it for double what we paid to a newly arrived New York City couple charmed by the skinny sagging vigas.
It wasn’t profit. We paid off crushing credit card debts from purchasing remodeling materials, and my deferred sweat equity wages finally got paid. We had enough to buy an acre of land and stick a mobile home on it with ambitions of building our dream home. It didn’t work out, but that’s a different column.
Molly and her husband followed a different path. They bought her aunt’s house in 2014 on the cusp of retiring and spent the next nine years doing little by little with time on their hands. Now they have a lovely home in a classic Santa Fe neighborhood with a ton of accrued equity.
Both sweat-equity paths are viable, whether 60-something or 30-something. My friend and housing advocate Daniel Werwath did it with an old west-side adobe a few years back when his daughter was born.
Some call it gentrification; we call it neighborhood revitalization.