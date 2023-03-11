Reader Molly Langley asked why not write a column about buying a decrepit house one can afford and fixing it up, like she and her husband did for their home at the south end of Don Gaspar.

Her question triggered memories, not all fond, of every home I ever inhabited, including rented ones. Do it yourself is not for everyone, but Molly’s DIY instincts match my own.

In 1987, my wife informed me she could not spend another winter freezing to death in the South Capitol rental owned by my contractor boss. It was in his backyard and featured a floor-to-ceiling window wall of single-pane glass. Heat came from a subfloor gas furnace, a model notorious for carbon monoxide poisoning.